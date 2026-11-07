Senators Bernie Sanders and Abdul El-Sayed suggest renaming the Medicare for All bill to Trumpcare-for-All to encourage President Donald Trump to sign it into law during the lame duck session.

Senator Bernie Sanders and prominent healthcare advocate Abdul El-Sayed recently suggested that President Donald Trump should be credited with passing a universal healthcare expansion, even if the legislation retains the core structure of Medicare for All. This unconventional proposal emerged during a discussion about how to navigate the final weeks of Trump's term, aiming to leverage the President's desire for historical legacy to secure coverage for all Americans.

Trumpcare For All Strategy

El-Sayed stated that he does not care what the policy is called so long as it passes, even during the President's lame duck term, which will begin in January. He joked that if Trump wants to attach his name to the legislation, they are open to it. "If he wants to pass Trumpcare-for-All, I'm OK with it. He seems to like to put his name on things," El-Sayed said. "That's a pretty good compromise."

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El-Sayed extended an invitation directly to the President, suggesting that he could become the American president who finally guaranteed health care for every single American. He argued that this move would allow Trump to meet the unmet promise of America. The strategy relies on the idea that offering the naming rights might persuade a hesitant executive to sign a bill that significantly expands federal health coverage.

Constitutional Dynamics And Veto Power

Senator Sanders emphasized the constitutional mechanics involved in passing such legislation, noting that while Trump has the right to veto the bill, Congress also has the right to represent the American people. Sanders argued that their job is to produce the legislation and show the public that voters are sick and tired of maintaining a broken system. He pointed out that the American people will see the political calculus of whether the President vetoes a popular measure.

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Despite the skepticism from some observers, including moderator John Hayes who noted the low chances of Trump signing Medicare for All, Sanders remained strategic. He observed that Trump is a good politician who looks at the country and sees a broken system. Sanders suggested that Trump might calculate that he has nothing to lose by signing it, even if Republicans in Congress wish to sustain a veto. The goal is to force a clear public record of positions.

Public Sentiment And Political Realities

Polls consistently show that Medicare for All is incredibly popular across party lines, including among independents and increasing numbers of Republicans or conservatives. The policy, which would cover everyone in the country for less money overall than the current system dominated by for-profit insurers, resonates with a broad segment of the electorate. This widespread support forms the backbone of the argument for why such legislation deserves executive approval.

However, the political landscape remains complex. Some commentators have noted that Trump has never held a real belief in the policy itself and that his associates have historically exploited his desire for credit. While the proposal to rename the bill is seen by some as a good move, others, like Senator Kirsten Gillibrand's colleague Kirsten Gillibrand or others, might find it difficult to seek care if it meant invoking the name of the current President at the doctor's office. The debate highlights the tension between practical policy wins and symbolic political branding in American healthcare reform.