Medicare Advantage: A Lifeline for Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities in New Jersey

Medicare Advantage is proving to be a game-changer for seniors and individuals with disabilities, offering comprehensive benefits, cost savings, and improved access to care. Despite its success, recent funding cuts threaten the program's future. The New Jersey State Nurses Association calls on lawmakers to prioritize the stability and sustainability of Medicare Advantage.

Medicare Advantage has emerged as a powerful force in improving healthcare access and outcomes for seniors and individuals with disabilities. Serving over 33 million beneficiaries nationwide, including over 715,000 residents in New Jersey , this program offers a wide array of benefits and cost savings compared to traditional Medicare.

In New Jersey alone, beneficiaries can choose from 96 Medicare Advantage plans, nearly double the options available just four years ago, with the average monthly premium dropping to $17 from $19 in 2022. This significant reduction in costs, coupled with the availability of comprehensive benefits like integrated hearing, dental, and vision coverage, as well as supplemental services and community programs, has made Medicare Advantage an increasingly popular choice for seniors and individuals with disabilities. A recent poll revealed overwhelming support for Medicare Advantage, with 96% of beneficiaries stating its importance and 92% opposing cuts to its funding. This widespread acclaim highlights the program's undeniable value and the positive impact it has had on millions of lives. However, despite its success and popularity, Medicare Advantage has faced significant funding cuts in recent years. These cuts threaten to jeopardize the very benefits and access that New Jersey seniors and individuals with disabilities have come to rely upon.The New Jersey State Nurses Association, representing over 165,000 registered and advanced practice nurses, has been a staunch advocate for high-quality, comprehensive healthcare for all Garden State residents. Our nurses have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of Medicare Advantage, enabling patients to live healthier and happier lives by providing not only reactive but also proactive and preventative care. As advocates for patient well-being, we urge lawmakers to prioritize the stability and predictability of Medicare Advantage funding. It is essential that no one's coverage or access to critical healthcare services is compromised. We hope New Jersey lawmakers will take decisive action to reverse the years of cuts inflicted on Medicare Advantage, repair the damage caused, and secure the future of this vital program





