Medical Watchdog Sues University Over Race-Based Scholarship, Celebrates Elimination of Discrimination

Do No Harm sues University of Colorado over scholarship favoring 'Underrepresented Minorities,' highlighting the conflict between DEI initiatives and a new legal landscape. The lawsuit highlights the ongoing debate about the role of race in admissions and scholarship programs.

A medical watchdog group, Do No Harm (DNH), filed a lawsuit in December 2024 against the University of Colorado, alleging that its “Underrepresented Minority Visiting Elective Scholarship” unlawfully excluded white and Asian American applicants. This action came despite a 2023 Supreme Court precedent that set forth a wave of national litigation against education policies that discriminate on the basis of race.

The lawsuit argued that the scholarship violated the rights of non-minority applicants and contradicted the spirit of the 2023 ruling. DNH celebrated the University of Colorado's subsequent revision of the scholarship terms, eliminating the racial requirement. Stanley Goldfarb, MD, Chairman of DNH, expressed satisfaction, stating, “We are pleased that University of Colorado eliminated the racial requirement for this scholarship. Racial discrimination is immoral and has no place in medical education. Medical scholarships should go to the most qualified candidate based on merit, not race.” The revised scholarship terms now provide up to $2,000 to cover lodging, travel, and related expenses for a four-week elective rotation. Eligibility criteria include enrollment in an accredited medical school, good academic standing, and submission of a statement of interest detailing the applicant’s commitment to serving underserved populations.This lawsuit stemmed from the 2023 Supreme Court decision that struck down race-based admissions practices in higher education, known as “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing.” This landmark ruling mandates the termination of DEI initiatives across federal agencies, directing them to dismantle DEI offices, cease related training, and remove DEI content from official websites. The administration has also instructed that all DEI staff be placed on paid leave, with plans for eventual layoffs. The impact of this policy shift is being felt across various sectors, including education, where institutions are reassessing their DEI commitments in response to the new federal directives





