“This is not food poisoning,” Sebnem Korur Fincancıs, a leading forensic pathologist in Turkey, said after reading Bérengère Deveaux-Cattino’s Turkish autopsy report.

A young and healthy Canadian medical student died suddenly during a celebratory trip to Turkey last year — reportedly due to food poisoning, but her family is now speaking out, saying the evidence doesn’t add up.

Bérengère Deveaux-Cattino, a 24-year-old from Montreal, died while celebrating her graduation from medical school with her friends in Istanbul on June 17, 2025. Bérengère Deveaux-Cattino, a 24-year-old from Montreal, died while celebrating her graduation from medical school with her friends in Istanbul on June 17, 2025. Deveaux-Cattino and her pals ventured through tourist sites before landing in the bustling city two days before their trip ended,“She’d never been to Turkey,” her sister, Éléonore Deveaux-Cattino, told the outlet.

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“She thought it was a super beautiful, vibrant country. ” After checking into a hotel, Deveaux-Cattino had a chicken casserole, Turkish tea, and baklava — a meal that caused the group to wake up violently ill, A woman who traveled with Deveaux-Cattino, who used the name Laurie to protect her identity, said the friends all started throwing up within minutes of waking up.

“Then I started feeling unwell,” Laurie said, “and suddenly we were taking turns running to the bathroom to vomit until we realized that whatever it was, it wasn’t just going to pass. ” During the bout of intense sickness, Deveaux-Cattino FaceTimed her sister Éléonore, sparking concern among her family. The Deveaux-Cattinos repatriated Bérengère’s body and contacted the Quebec coroner’s office, but buried her with her cause of death still a mystery.

“I thought: ‘This isn’t normal. Something’s off. This is going to be bad news,'” said Éléonore Deveaux-Cattino.

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“She says, ‘Élo, we’re in the hospital in Istanbul, and things aren’t going well. I’ve been told to contact the family.

'”Her sister and their father, Henri Cattino, scrambled to find flights to Istanbul, but heard the tragic news while waiting for a connecting flight in Paris. “I said: ‘Please, can you tell me if my sister has died? '” said Éléonore Deveaux-Cattino. “And she said: ‘I’m very sorry, Éléonore, but your sister is dead.

'” The Deveaux-Cattinos repatriated Bérengère’s body and contacted the Quebec coroner’s office, but buried her with her cause of death still a mystery. In November, a Turkish-German family of four, the Böceks, became violently sick and died within three days of their trip to Istanbul — after staying in a hotel just blocks away from where Bérengère fell ill.

“This is not food poisoning,” Sebnem Korur Fincancıs, a leading forensic pathologist in Turkey, told the outlet after reading Bérengère Deveaux-Cattino’s Turkish autopsy report. Investigators initially believed food poisoning was the cause, but days later, authorities suspected that aluminum phosphide, a highly toxic agricultural pesticide used to kill rodents and insects, might have been responsible for their deaths.

The owners of the pest control company involved in the fatal poisoning were sentenced to 18 years behind bars, and the hotel owners and employees were sentenced to roughly 12 to 13 years. Aluminum phosphide, also known as “the bomb,” is used in pellet form and releases dangerous phosphine gas when exposed to air — killing every living thing in a room within 72 hours.

Though the pesticide is illegal in urban areas, Istanbul has a bedbug problem, and desperate homeowners sometimes resort to “gassing” the gnarly critters. Fumigation in the hotel room next to the Böcek family was determined to be the cause of their death, the outlet reported.

“We tell them their neighbors could die from it, and that they could, too. But they say: ‘We have no choice, it’s the only thing that works,'” exterminator Birkan Cihan said. The same pesticide also killed Audrey and Noémi Bélanger, two sisters from Quebec, in Thailand in 2012. The outlet, alongside Ayse Adanali, a freelance Turkish journalist, found that there were 30 cases of phosphine poisoning and a dozen deaths in Turkey since 2023.

The Deveaux-Cattinos eventually received the autopsy report concluding that Bérengère Deveaux-Cattino died of food poisoning — but evidence from the Quebec coroner’s report poked holes in the ruling.

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“The coroner here ran some tests, and she couldn’t confirm that food poisoning was the cause of death because, usually, there are signs of intestinal irritation,” Éléonore Deveaux-Cattino said. The outlet, alongside Ayse Adanali, a freelance Turkish journalist, found that there were 30 cases of phosphine poisoning and a dozen related deaths in Turkey since 2023.

“This is not food poisoning,” Sebnem Korur Fincancıs, a leading forensic pathologist in Turkey, told the outlet after reading Bérengère Deveaux-Cattino’s Turkish autopsy report. “I don’t think that this is food poisoning because there is no story of diarrhea, only throwing up,” Fincancıs said. “Rather, it is the pesticide poisoning. ” The pathologist also noticed metabolic acidosis in the autopsy report, a hallmark of phosphine gas poisoning, which involves increased acidity in the body.

“There is the metabolic acidosis, which also indicates the pesticide intoxication,” she said. “It is one of the main findings of these kinds of cases. ” Bérengère Deveaux-Cattino, a young Canadian medical school graduate, traveled to Turkey before falling ill and dying. The outlet also found evidence of a possible bedbug infestation at the Seven Days Hotel where Bérengère Deveaux-Cattino stayed, including in the room next door to hers.

Hotel manager Bahattin Demir told the outlet that an exterminator sprayed the rooms monthly but said he didn’t believe the pesticide was used. The hotel’s pest-control contractor, Wolves, also denied using the aluminum phosphide, but in an undercover call arranged by CBC, an employee described a bedbug treatment that would require sealing a room for 72 hours. Without a confirmation of her sister’s cause of death, Éléonore Deveaux-Cattino said she wants to give her a voice.

“My sister is younger than me. I’d never imagined a life without her. We used to be two against the world … now I’m all alone,” she said. Bérengère Deveaux-Cattino, a 24-year-old from Montreal, died while celebrating her graduation from medical school with her friends in Istanbul on June 17, 2025.

The Deveaux-Cattinos repatriated Bérengère’s body and contacted the Quebec coroner’s office, but buried her with her cause of death still a mystery.

"This is not food poisoning," Sebnem Korur Fincancıs, a leading forensic pathologist in Turkey, told the outlet after reading Bérengère Deveaux-Cattino’s Turkish autopsy report. The outlet, alongside Ayse Adanali, a freelance Turkish journalist, found that there were 30 cases of phosphine poisoning and a dozen deaths in Turkey since 2023. Bérengère Deveaux-Cattino, a young Canadian medical school graduate, traveled to Turkey before falling ill and dying.