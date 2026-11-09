Medical Q&A: Diagnosing Hand Tremors and Managing Low Blood Pressure

Dr Martin Scurr analyzes cervical spondylosis linked tremors and symptomatic hypotension in patients with cardiac history, offering specific diagnostic next steps.

Medical expert Dr Martin Scurr addresses two distinct patient concerns regarding neurological symptoms and cardiovascular health, providing detailed diagnostic insights for individuals in Northampton and Cornwall.

Assessing Tremor Origins in Spondylosis Patients

A patient in Northampton named A Merriman inquired about hand and arm shaking following a diagnosis of spondylosis confirmed by an MRI scan. The individual experiences neck stiffness managed through prescribed physiotherapy exercises but questions whether the tremor will resolve as the spinal condition improves.

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Dr Martin Scurr clarifies that spondylosis represents age-related wear and tear within the spine, specifically cervical spondylosis which affects the joints and discs in the neck region. This degenerative process typically results in neck pain and stiffness due to inflammation and reduced movement in irritated tissues.

While pinched nerves in the neck can cause tingling or numbness in the arms, Dr Scurr states that spondylosis does not produce the type of tremor or shakiness described by the patient. The medical professional emphasizes that the tremor must be distinguished based on whether it occurs during rest or active movement to determine the correct neurological diagnosis.

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One potential explanation is essential tremor, a common neurological disorder affecting the hands caused by malfunctioning brain cells that control movement. This condition often impacts both hands unevenly, and treatment typically involves anti-seizure medications to manage the symptoms effectively.

Another possibility is Holmes tremor, which presents when at rest and becomes more evident during movement. This specific type of tremor can occur months after a minor stroke, sometimes one that went unnoticed by the patient, and requires evaluation by a neurologist for proper management and further investigation.

Evaluating Hypotension and Heart Rhythm Irregularities

D Thomas from Cornwall seeks medical advice regarding low blood pressure readings of 105/55, occasionally dropping to 98/48, alongside skipped heartbeats that worsen with exhaustion. The patient reports feeling faint, particularly in the mornings, despite a medical history including a heart attack twenty years ago and a subsequent bypass operation.

Dr Scurr identifies the condition as symptomatic hypotension, noting that while such readings might be healthy for younger individuals, they cause issues for those experiencing symptoms. The patient currently takes aspirin, ramipril, a statin, and rabeprazole, with the ramipril likely contributing to the blood pressure drop due to potential oversensitivity.

Morning faintness is attributed to postural hypotension, a sudden drop in blood pressure upon standing, which is exacerbated by overnight dehydration. The physician explains that the skipped heartbeats are likely premature atrial or ventricular contractions, where the heart chambers do not beat regularly, resulting in a noticeable pause after an extra beat.

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These heart irregularities can be innocent or result from previous heart damage affecting electrical activity, necessitating an electrocardiogram and blood pressure checks in both lying and standing positions. Dr Scurr advises against strenuous exercise and stresses the importance of continuing ramipril until a doctor adjusts the medication.

Although the patient considers taking salt to raise blood pressure, Dr Scurr strongly advises against this action until heart health and kidney function are thoroughly assessed. The core editorial directive highlights the need for professional evaluation to safely manage the complex interaction between cardiac history and current medication effects.

Consultant Pay Disparities and Industrial Action

The publication also notes ongoing tensions within the National Health Service as hospital consultants in England consider striking over pay and working conditions. Average annual earnings for these consultants exceed £150,000, and they receive an NHS pension, yet they seek parity with colleagues in Wales who earn £16,000 more annually.

English consultants advocate for a 35-hour working week, contrasting with the 40-hour week in England and the 37.5-hour week in Wales. Welsh consultants also enjoy nearly double the time off for administrative duties and teaching, driving the current industrial action discourse.