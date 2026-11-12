Medical Professionals Are Sharing The Most 'Mind-Bogglingly Rare' Conditions They've Ever Treated

'The medication is $500,000 CAD for the entire course of the 28-day treatment. It’s a special order through the national system and is shipped directly from Amsterdam.'

asked a question into a world I didn't even know existed for those in the medical field:"What's the rarest medication or treatment you’ve prescribed?

" Now, I thought discovering Theraflu was a miracle when I caught a cold, but apparently not. You know, health is wealth, and from what these professionals shared, life-saving medicine can range from costing as much as a house to being as medieval as leeches and maggots. These unique healthcare treatments are something else. Here's what people said:.

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Don't look it up if you value your sanity. It's a parasite. Anyway, because of how bad his infection was, we needed a special antiparasitic that no hospital pharmacies had. So our pharmacist got the hospital ethics committee approval to use the stuff meant for. He started calling veterinarians to see if anyone would give it to us, but no one would. So he eventually just went to, like, a farm store — IDK what you'd call it — and picked some stuff up off the shelf. It was this huge bottle with a cow on it.

Anyway, the patient got the med and got better. The end.

" "My mom was in a clinical trial for her specific form of leukemia when I was a kid. The clinical trial was evaluating the efficacy of. It's regularly used for that form of cancer now, but back then, it was unheard of. We made many, many jokes about her being so dang mean that they cured her with rat poison, LOL.

" "Cocaine hydrochloride. We used it in the ICU to help stop a hemorrhagic nosebleed. This was after trying basic interventions, leading toin a syringe into the nose. The patient had COVID.

Nothing, including the nasal Levo, worked, so a resident mentioned, specifically a cocaine-soaked tampon in the nose. It helped better than the Levo. Pretty interesting to have cocaine for use in the clinical setting.

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""I have some notable ones from working as a nurse in a few areas. One was maggots on necrotic wounds in vascular surgery. This required a prescription, and we needed to open the dressing every day to 'water' them. We also gave medical-grade speed to a lady with narcolepsy.

She had it twice daily and still fell asleep mid-sentence. Next, we prescribed a wide selection of those tiny bottles of spirits you get on airplanes in the drugs cupboard of a cancer ward where I worked as a student. It was for the palliative people who were allowed to have a drink in the hospital during their final days, which required a prescription.

" "We used leeches a few times! It required a prescription, and the leeches had to be sent back to the pharmacy after treatment. We specifically weren’t allowed to name them, so we had to be careful to remove the tape we used as their name tags before returning.

"during a fellowship. This fungus is normally a death sentence, but during COVID, we got a little better at treating it. This was in the back of her eye socket, so she was going blind . I did a retrobulbar injection of, which basically means sticking a needle through the skin around her eye and into the back of the eye socket to deliver a liquid that looks like yellow highlighter ink.

The next day, she was 20/30 .

", which is a very rare autoimmune disease related to T-cell activation. This person was on so much immunosuppression that looking at her wrong probably could’ve caused an infection. Miraculously, they survived the disease and walked out of the hospital. The medication, at least in Canada, costs $500,000 CAD for the entire 28-day course of treatment.

It’s a special order through the national system, shipped directly from Amsterdam. The patient didn’t have to pay a dime to receive the treatment. They did send the unit coffee and donuts, which was very much appreciated, but not expected.

"syrup once. The medication is common, but we typically don't use meat-flavored formulations for human patients. This flavor is for. It's about $450,000 a year, and it's generally a lifelong therapy.

It works pretty damn well, too. It's for specific forms of, which is when the valve at the bottom of your stomach that lets food pass into your intestines won't open. It results in projectile vomiting and an inability to thrive because the baby doesn't get enough nutrition. Normally, they would need to do surgery for this.

Instead, our pediatrician prescribed a compounded medication containing. We gave our son drops before feeding him. It worked in relaxing the valve and allowing food to pass. We had to go to a special compounding pharmacy for this.

He was on it until he was about a year old.

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" "Palliative care nurse here. I treated a woman who, due to her cancer, kept getting trapped wind. None of the usual medications were working to push it through the body, and she had never learned to burp to get it up. I told her to down half a glass of Sprite every time she felt the trapped wind for treatment-resistant depression, including postpartum depression.

I’m also currently considering a course of treatment for a pregnant woman, which is rare but is also considered reasonably safe and effective during pregnancy. Actually, there may even be some benefit over medications, especially when you consider the potential risk of trying even more psychotropic medications and hoping one finally works after a patient has already tried multiple medications with improvement, as well as the inherent risk of untreated mental illness during pregnancy in general.

" is probably the rarest medication I prescribe fairly frequently. I also manage patients on a lot of other medications that were"My daughter was considered for ECT during pregnancy for these reasons. The last medication they tried before that worked, so we did not have to resort to it.

I am so grateful for doctors like you; "I am a doctor, but I did not prescribe this one — I had plantar warts and was prescribed a chemical compound called ',' which is quite literally blister beetle juice. It melted off layers of tissue to kill the wart at the root. I oftentimes enjoy envisioning blister beetle farmers raising fields of blister beetles and then squishing them with rubber boots like you would grapes for wine.

Anyways, in my free time, I prescribe and perform ECT procedures.

"and chronically low oxygen levels. Of course, you treat the underlying cause, but in the meantime, it’s either go to the lab or donate a unit of blood. You pick.

" "You can still prescribe methamphetamine — like, actual meth. Of course, it's professionally made and formulated and not in the 'crystal' form that many people think of when they hear about 'meth,' but still — it's meth!

" "I work in rural medicine. I had a guy whose pacemaker failed, and his heart rate was 180–200. The helicopter evacuation was 40 minutes away, so we contacted the local audio shop, got a speaker, took out the magnet, and taped it around the pacemaker. Worked like a charm.

" "We had an 18-year-old come into the ER who said he drank antifreeze. Poison control told us to give him alcohol. There was not enough alcohol in the pharmacy to treat him. At 1:50 a.m., we ran to the closest liquor store for a bottle of Bacardi 151.

We gave the kids shots of 151, kept telling him he had to drink more, and threatened him with a. The morning lab results came in; we got a call from poison control saying he could not have had antifreeze, as his labs were fine. The kid got a free drunk-off-his-ass night with a nice adjustable bed and nurses to encourage him to drink more!

" And lastly, let's end off on this thought:"I'm learning that modern medicine is somehow both incredibly advanced and occasionally just medieval medicine with better paperwork. "Have you ever experienced a unique or wildly expensive medical treatment or condition? Let us know in the comments! Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, you can fill out the form below.