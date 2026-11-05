Medical Experts Demand Crackdown on Propranolol Anxiety Prescriptions

Leading UK health bodies warn that rising propranolol prescriptions for anxiety pose serious overdose and health risks, urging the NICE to update official guidance immediately.

Leading medical and pharmacy organizations in the United Kingdom have issued an urgent call for a strict crackdown on the prescribing of propranolol, citing growing evidence that the medication exposes patients to life-threatening health risks. The drug, traditionally known as a beta blocker used to treat high blood pressure, has become increasingly popular as an off-label treatment for the physical symptoms of anxiety, such as rapid heart rate and shaking. Experts argue that the current regulatory framework fails to adequately address the dangers associated with its widespread use, particularly among younger demographics and women.

Rising Prescriptions and Social Media Influence

The surge in propranolol use is largely attributed to its reputation as a quick fix for performance anxiety, a trend amplified by social media and celebrity endorsements. The General Pharmaceutical Council, alongside the Royal College of Pharmacy, the College of Mental Health Pharmacy, and the Patient Safety Commissioner for England, released a joint open letter demanding that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) review its guidelines. Currently, NICE guidance contains no mention of propranolol for anxiety management, leaving a regulatory gap that prescribing doctors must navigate without clear safety parameters.

Also read Experts Demand Crackdown on Propranolol Anxiety Prescribing Amid Overdose Risks

Celebrity figures such as actor Robert Downey Jr. and former Great British Bake Off judge Dame Prue Leith have publicly discussed using beta blockers to manage nerves before major public appearances, further normalizing the drug. Downey Jr. revealed his use of the medication during his acceptance speech at the 2024 Golden Globes, sparking a significant online discussion. Similarly, Dame Prue Leith disclosed in 2023 that she was prescribed propranolol to overcome severe stage fright during her first live theatre tour. These high-profile disclosures have contributed to the drug being perceived by many as a harmless aid for everyday worries rather than a potent pharmaceutical intervention.

Overdose Risks and Demographic Data

One of the primary concerns driving this regulatory push is the high risk of overdose, which can be fatal when propranolol is taken in excess. A study published last year in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology analyzed 363 intentional propranolol overdoses reported to the National Poisons Information Service between 2022 and 2023. The data revealed a tragic outcome, with 35 deaths recorded among these cases. The study highlighted that almost seven in ten patients were women, while 52 cases involved children under the age of 18. For patients where the original reason for taking the drug was known, more than nine in ten had been prescribed propranolol specifically for anxiety.

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Prescribing figures from UK general practice indicate a steady rise in the use of this medication. In the year leading up to June 2026, 8.4 million prescriptions for propranolol were dispensed, representing an increase of almost 5 percent compared to the preceding 12 months. While the total number of patients currently taking the drug remains unknown, data obtained from the NHS Business Services Authority underscores its extensive reach among younger populations in England. In a single year, 97,362 people aged 20 to 24 were prescribed propranolol, alongside 59,717 teenagers aged 15 to 19. Clinical audits by the Health Services Safety Investigations Body estimate that 10 to 15 percent of all GP patients diagnosed with anxiety or depression are prescribed this medication to help manage their symptoms.

Medical Safety Concerns and Side Effects

Propranolol works by blocking the effect of adrenaline on the heart, which reduces both heart rate and blood pressure. Professor Penny Ward, an expert in pharmaceuticals at King's College London, explained that while this mechanism can shift patients into a more tranquil state, it carries significant risks for susceptible individuals. The reduction in heart rate can cause dizziness, weakness, and fainting, particularly in those with low blood pressure or existing heart rhythm problems. Furthermore, the drug can trigger potentially dangerous asthma attacks by narrowing the airways, while simultaneously making common reliever inhalers less effective.

Additional health complications are associated with the use of beta blockers. In people with diabetes, propranolol can mask the warning signs of dangerously low blood sugar, such as shaking and a racing heart, which are critical indicators for patients to take immediate action. Other reported side effects include fatigue, cold hands and feet, disturbed sleep, and nightmares. The medication can also interact adversely with certain heart medications and antidepressants, potentially increasing the risk of severe complications. These medical risks underscore the urgency of the warnings issued by health professionals who fear that the drug is being under-prescribed with regard to its dangers.

Regulatory Review and Future Implications

In response to the mounting evidence and expert concerns, the Royal College of Pharmacy and the Royal College of Physicians Medicines Safety Joint Working Group have formally asked the medicines regulator to review the official prescribing information for propranolol. They have questioned whether the drug should continue to be licensed for treating anxiety at all, arguing that there is insufficient evidence to support its effectiveness for this specific purpose. This intervention highlights a critical debate within the medical community regarding the balance between patient relief and pharmaceutical safety.

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The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has confirmed that it is currently investigating the matter. This review comes at a time when healthcare providers are grappling with the challenge of managing anxiety disorders without relying on medications that may pose greater risks than benefits. The outcome of the MHRA investigation and any subsequent changes to NICE guidance will have profound implications for how anxiety is treated in the UK. Patients and doctors alike will need to remain vigilant as new safety protocols are potentially established to protect the public from the hidden dangers of widespread beta blocker use.