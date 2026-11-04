Medical Experts Demand Crackdown on Propranolol Anxiety Prescriptions

Leading medical bodies urge NICE and MHRA to restrict propranolol use for anxiety after studies link it to severe overdoses and life-threatening side effects in young patients.

Leading medical and pharmacy organizations are calling for an immediate crackdown on the widespread prescribing of propranolol for anxiety. These groups warn that the beta blocker, originally designed for high blood pressure, poses serious life-threatening risks when used off-label to manage nervousness. The demand comes amidst growing evidence that patients, particularly women and young people, are underestimating the dangers of the medication. Social media trends and celebrity endorsements have contributed to a surge in usage, with the drug being marketed as a quick fix for performance nerves and everyday stress. Now, experts argue that national guidelines must be tightened to protect public safety from potential overdose and severe adverse reactions.

Propranolol works by blocking the effects of adrenaline on the heart, which slows the heart rate and reduces blood pressure. While this mechanism helps control physical symptoms like shaking and sweating, it can cause dangerous complications in susceptible individuals. The General Pharmaceutical Council, the Royal College of Pharmacy, and the College of Mental Health Pharmacy have jointly highlighted the urgency of the situation. They assert that doctors may be underestimating the severity of risks associated with this increasingly popular medication. The collective voice of these bodies signals a significant shift in how regulatory agencies view the off-label use of beta blockers for psychological distress.

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Study Reveals Severe Overdose Risks

A pivotal study published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology has exposed the lethal potential of propranolol when taken in excess. The research examined 363 intentional overdoses reported to the National Poisons Information Service between 2022 and 2023. Tragically, 35 of these cases resulted in the death of the patient. The demographic breakdown of these incidents reveals that almost seven in ten victims were women, highlighting a specific vulnerability in this patient group. Additionally, 52 cases involved children under the age of eighteen, indicating that the drug is frequently accessible to minors within households.

Among the patients whose original prescription reason was known, more than nine in ten had been prescribed propranolol specifically for anxiety. This statistic underscores the direct link between its use for mental health symptoms and the risk of fatal overdose. Clinical audits by the Health Services Safety Investigations Body further illustrate the scale of the issue. The audits estimate that 10 to 15 percent of all GP patients diagnosed with anxiety or depression are currently prescribed propranolol to manage their symptoms. This widespread adoption suggests a systemic reliance on the drug that experts now claim is not fully justified by its safety profile.

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Surge in Prescriptions Among Young People

The volume of propranolol prescriptions in the UK general practice sector continues to rise steadily, reaching 8.4 million in the year ending June 2026. This figure represents an increase of almost 5 percent compared to the preceding 12 months. Although the total number of individual patients taking the drug is unknown, data from the NHS Business Services Authority reveals its extensive use among younger demographics in England. In a single year, 97,362 people aged 20 to 24 were prescribed the medication. Similarly, 59,717 teenagers aged 15 to 19 received prescriptions during the same period.

The popularity of propranolol among younger age groups has been amplified by social media platforms, which are filled with claims that the drug is an effective solution for everything from public speaking nerves to general worries. This trend is further reinforced by high-profile celebrity endorsements. Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr and former Great British Bake Off judge Dame Prue Leith have both spoken publicly about using beta blockers to calm their nerves before major appearances. These endorsements, combined with viral social media content, have normalized the use of prescription heart medication for non-cardiac purposes, leading to a significant increase in accessibility and demand.

Regulatory Bodies Review Safety Guidelines

Currently, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) does not recommend propranolol for treating anxiety disorders. However, its existing guidance does not explicitly warn doctors against prescribing it, creating a grey area in clinical practice. In response, medical organizations have issued an open letter to NICE, urging it to review its guidance on treating anxiety. They explicitly call for the agency to state that propranolol is not recommended for managing anxiety disorders. This move aims to close the regulatory gap that allows for continued off-label prescribing without clear safety warnings.

Separately, the Royal College of Pharmacy and the Royal College of Physicians Medicines Safety Joint Working Group have asked the medicines regulator to review propranolol's official prescribing information. They question whether the drug should continue to be licensed for treating anxiety, arguing that there is insufficient evidence of its effectiveness for this condition. They also warn that it can be fatal in overdose. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has confirmed it is currently reviewing the evidence of harm from overdoses. The agency is considering whether further action is needed to restrict the use of the drug and enhance patient safety protocols.

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Broader Health Risks and Side Effects

The risk of overdose is not the only safety concern linked to beta blockers like propranolol. The drug can cause dizziness, weakness, and fainting in susceptible patients, particularly those with low blood pressure or heart rhythm problems. It can also trigger potentially dangerous asthma attacks by narrowing the airways. Furthermore, it makes common reliever inhalers less effective, which can be life-threatening for individuals with respiratory conditions. In people with diabetes, propranolol can mask the warning signs of dangerously low blood sugar, including shaking and a racing heart, delaying critical treatment.

Other reported side effects include fatigue, cold hands and feet, disturbed sleep, and nightmares. The drug can also interact with certain heart medications and antidepressants, potentially increasing the risk of complications. These additional health risks compound the dangers associated with its misuse for anxiety. As regulatory bodies reconsider the status of propranolol, medical professionals are urged to exercise greater caution. The push for tighter prescribing guidance aims to ensure that patients are fully informed of the potential harms before the medication is administered for psychological distress.