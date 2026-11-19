Officials on Wednesday identified a man who San Antonio police say killed his wife and was then fatally shot by SWAT officers on the West Side this week.

Officials on Wednesday identified a man who San Antonio police say killed his wife and was then fatally shot by SWAT officers on the West Side this week.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said both Gabino Ernesto Hernandez , 40, and Maggie Huizar , 41, died of multiple gunshot wounds on Monday. Both of their deaths were ruled a homicide. Two SWAT officers shot Hernandez at his home in the 1100 block of Moon Light, according to the San Antonio Police Department. A preliminary report listed Officers Ryan O’Hara and Bryan Abrego as the two who fired their weapons.

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Both were assigned to administrative duty. O’Hara worked for SAPD for five years and Abrego has been with the department for six years. A SWAT team was called by San Antonio police after a woman reported her brother shot and killed his wife at the Moon Light home. The Police Chief Jesse Salame said Hernandez called his sister, admitting he killed his wife.

Watch Salame’s full press conference below: Police used a loudspeaker to tell the husband to surrender before deploying a drone to look inside the home. The drone captured the man inside on video, and Salame said officers watched Hernandez grab the flying drone and throw it to the ground. He later walked downstairs to exit through the front door and was met with the SWAT team.

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Hernandez pointed his weapon at SWAT officers and both O’Hara and Abrego shot him multiple times, according to SAPD. Hours after he was shot, the husband was pronounced dead at the hospital. Salame said Hernandez would’ve been charged with murder if he survived. SAPD believes he killed his wife.

The SWAT team entered the Moon Light home and found Huizar with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Family recalls domestic violence The couple had been together for more than 20 years, according to Huizar’s sister Patricia Araujo. She told KSAT that Huizar experienced domestic violence from Hernandez.

About three weeks before her death, Araujo said Huizar had been staying with their father before returning home. Araujo attempted to connect her sister with resources and encouraged her to consider a different life. When Huizar returned home, the family did not turn their back on her.

“We weren’t mad at her because we would still support her,” Araujo said. “We couldn’t shut that door on her. She needed that support. ” Araujo was working when the shooting took place.

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She said Huizar’s daughter texted her because police blocked off the street to get home and asked her to come by. Araujo said she immediately rushed to her niece within minutes. The family was later informed of what happened several hours later. During the interview with KSAT , Araujo called for more education and awareness about domestic violence.

She wants people to understand why continued support matters. If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage , which also explains how to identify different types of abuse. Survivors in unincorporated Bexar County who are not in current emergencies can fill out an online form to get in touch with STAR specialists.

Anyone in immediate danger should call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at 733-8810. You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center , which also provides wrap-around services at 631-0100.

More of this story on KSAT: ‘She had a lot of love in her:’ Family remembers woman killed in West side shooting Man suspected of killing wife dies after police shooting; records show pending sexual-assault case SWAT team shoots man who SAPD says killed his wife at West Side home