Medical Advice: Managing Post-Herpetic Neuralgia and Brain Scan Concerns

Dr Scurr provides guidance for two readers: one with chronic itching and nerve pain after shingles, suggesting topical treatments and sleepwear adjustments; another worried about MRI findings of brain atrophy and ischaemia, recommending lifestyle and medical interventions to reduce stroke and dementia risk. The article also discusses the importance of accurate medical terminology.

Dr Scurr addresses two distinct health concerns in this letter-based advice column. The first involves a patient in her 70s from Staffordshire, June Bunn, who suffers from post-herpetic neuralgia , a chronic neuropathic pain and itching condition following an episode of shingles over nine years ago.

Despite taking pregabalin for pain and amitriptyline for sleep, she continues to scratch in her sleep, causing skin damage. The doctor explains that aging skin has a reduced barrier function and hypersensitivity, creating a vicious cycle where scratching further irritates damaged nerves. He recommends two over-the-counter topical treatments: a 4% lidocaine medicated patch to numb the skin nightly for a month, or if ineffective, a capsaicin cream or patch to desensitize nerve fibres.

Additionally, he suggests swapping gloves for a tight-fitting cotton or silk pajama top to make removal during sleep more difficult. He also advises discussing medication adjustments with her GP. The second query comes from Ruth Taylor, 77, from St Helens, who was alarmed by an MRI report showing Grade 1 brain atrophy and Grade 3 ischaemia, fearing stroke and dementia.

Dr Scurr reassures her that mild atrophy is normal for her age, while moderate white matter ischaemia indicates small vessel disease, often linked to hypertension, diabetes, smoking, and age. He emphasizes proactive measures: controlling blood pressure and cholesterol, possibly with statins and antiplatelet drugs, daily aerobic exercise (30 minutes, aiming to be slightly breathless with an elevated heart rate), and adopting a Mediterranean diet rich in olive oil, vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, and whole grains to improve vascular health.

The column concludes with a brief note on the rationale for renaming medical conditions, citing polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) being renamed polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS) to reflect its systemic nature, similar to the evolution from blood poisoning to sepsis, which improved clinical understanding and treatment approaches





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Post-Herpetic Neuralgia Shingles Neuropathic Itch Lidocaine Patch Capsaicin Brain Atrophy White Matter Ischaemia Stroke Prevention Mediterranean Diet Medical Terminology PCOS PMOS

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