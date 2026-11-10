Medicaid Work Requirements: Harrigan Bill Targets Gambling Loophole

Rep. Pat Harrigan's No Gambling for Medicaid Act would exclude gambling winnings from Medicaid work requirement income starting in 2027.

Rep. Pat Harrigan (R-NC) is introducing a bill that would close a loophole allowing people to count certain gambling winnings toward Medicaid work requirements, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

The legislation, called the No Gambling for Medicaid Act, would amend title XIX of the Social Security Act to exclude certain gambling winnings from monthly income under the community engagement requirement of the Medicaid program.

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The bill arrives as work requirements under the One Big Beautiful Act (OBBA) begin on January 1, 2027, for certain non-disabled adults between the ages of 19 and 64 who are covered by Medicaid. According to the one-pager that accompanies the bill, the proposal responds to a rule that could reward betting rather than employment.

How the Gambling Loophole in Medicaid Works

Medicaid enrollees subject to the work requirement can satisfy it by working, training, or volunteering 80 hours a month, or by enrolling at least half-time in school. They can also show countable household income of at least $580 a month.

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That $580 figure is calculated by multiplying the federal minimum wage of $7.25 by 80 hours. Gross gambling winnings count as income for Medicaid qualification, just as they do for income counted when filing taxes.

Gross winnings represent the profit above the original stakes and do not net out losses. As long as wagers are made during different sessions, a bet that wins $100 and a separate bet that loses $100 would still yield gross winnings of $100, even though there was no net gain.

The one-pager explains that a recipient can reach $580 in gross winnings without risking significant net losses, for example by betting on both sides of a single event at two different sportsbooks. In most states, showing $580 in income once satisfies the requirement for a full six-month recertification period.

Medicaid Work Requirements Face Gambling Income Debate

Harrigan posted on X on October 21 that if Washington believes placing bets counts as holding a job, Washington has lost its mind. He added that a loophole in Medicaid's new work requirements could let someone qualify by gambling just $580 a month, and that he is introducing legislation to shut it down.

The one-pager argues that counting gambling winnings as income is problematic in its own right, and that it creates a separate loophole. It warns that a law meant to encourage work and community engagement could instead encourage more frequent and targeted gambling.

Kevin Corinth, a senior fellow with the American Enterprise Institute, takes a different view in his article. Corinth argues that the new requirement is quite flexible, noting that the number of exempted people, including pregnant women, parents with a child under age 14, and caretakers of people with disabilities, is expansive.

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Corinth cites a March survey showing that the majority of states plan to require the minimum of one qualifying month during each six-month period. In his reading, recipients would need to prove they are working only two months out of the year.

Corinth also notes that, based on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services interim final rule, gross gambling winnings will soon count toward satisfying the Medicaid work requirement.

Impact on Medicaid Enrollees and What Comes Next

The bill would define covered gambling winnings as a prize, award, or money that comes from a bet or wager. It would also protect professional gamblers by exempting wagering engaged in as a trade or business, according to the one-pager.

The one-pager also references a directive for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to issue an interim final rule implementing a new statutory requirement for certain adults in Medicaid to meet an 80 hours per month work requirement. For enrollees, the practical effect of the bill depends on whether it becomes law before the requirement takes effect on January 1, 2027.

The source material does not specify a committee schedule, a vote date, or a timeline for the bill's consideration. Readers should watch for the bill's formal introduction and its progress before the January 1, 2027 start date of the work requirement.