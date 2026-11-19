Medicaid cuts led to a sharp decline in people using GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, a new study shows.

GLP-1 prescriptions for Medicaid patients fell by 84% in four states that stopped covering the drugs, compared to 10 states that maintained coverage, researchers reported Nov. 16 inlost coverage,” lead researcher Dr. Bryant Shuey, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, said in a news release.

It’s not just a matter of people on public insurance wanting to improve their appearance by cutting weight, Shuey said. Folks were taking these drugs to manage or avoid “When patients abruptly stop taking these medications, they are at risk of worsening cardiometabolic health related to weight regain,” Shuey said.

Also read GLP-1 Drugs Revolutionize Health Beyond Weight Loss

Since 2022, 17 state Medicaid programs have elected to cover GLP-1 drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide that have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, researchers said in background notes. But at the start of 2026, four states withdrew Medicaid coverage for the drugs — California, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and South Carolina. To track the impact of this move, researchers analyzed Medicaid prescription data for all 50 states from 2022 through March 2026.

Nationwide, prescriptions for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs increased by 5,858% between 2022 and 2026, researchers found, with use growing most rapidly among states that covered the drugs through Medicaid. Focusing on 2026, researchers found that GLP-1 prescriptions plummeted in states that stopped covering them through Medicaid — 96% in Pennsylvania, 88% in New Hampshire, 75% in California and 61% in South Carolina.

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That means that 175,500 to 526,600 fewer Medicaid patients across the four states might have filled prescriptions for GLP-1 drugs after coverage ended, researchers said.

“It is not surprising that abruptly ending drug coverage creates major disruptions in care,” senior researcher Dr. Timothy Anderson, an associate professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, said in a news release. “Medicaid covers 20% of Americans, and state Medicaid budgets are shrinking, which will continue to put high-cost therapies further out of reach unless drug costs come down or federal support for Medicaid changes,” Anderson said.

However, researchers noted that they could not say with the data on hand whether patients had worse health because they lost access to GLP-1 drugs. They recommended that doctors closely track the health of patients who stop taking GLP-1 drugs due to finances, and discuss other ways to keep off the weight they’ve lost or manage their diabetes-focused interventions are available, it often requires greater effort to identify those covered by insurance,” Shuey said.

“Patients and clinicians should explore these options while monitoring cardiometabolic health and addressing potential risks. ”There are many reasons for sudden weight gain when there are no changes in diet or exercise. Learn to identify the cause of your sudden weight gain.