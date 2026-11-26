MediaOCD launches a massive holiday sale with deep discounts on Gurren Lagann Blu-rays and titles from Aniplex, Discotek, and more. Save now before items sell out.

MediaOCD is launching a significant holiday sale that offers anime collectors substantial savings on iconic physical media titles starting in late November. The retailer is discounting the Gurren Lagann Complete Blu-Ray Disc Box set by 40 percent, reducing the price from $189.98 to a sale price of $149.98. This promotional event serves as a major opportunity for fans to acquire high-value collectibles during the holiday shopping season.

Gurren Lagann Blu-Ray Price Drop Details

The Tengan Toppa Gurren Lagann release is one of the most acclaimed mecha anime series of the past several decades, having won the Best Television Production award at the 7th Annual Tokyo Anime Awards in 2008. MediaOCD is offering this complete box set for $149.98, which represents a $40 reduction from its regular retail price of $189.98. The discount is available through Aniplex of America and participating digital retailers including MediaOCD.

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Aniplex of America is coordinating this first wave of sales to run from November 25 to December 1, 2026. The company is also discounting the Gurren Lagann 4K UHD movie set and Kill La Kill, which is currently on backorder at $124.98 down from $199.98. Additionally, Mashle Magic and Muscles season 1 Blu-ray set is marked down to $90.98 from $134.98 as part of the same promotional window.

Extended Holiday Discount Schedule for Anime Fans

Following the initial Aniplex wave, additional discounts will apply to other major publishers throughout December. MediaOCD has structured the sale to offer up to 25 percent off on various titles with no coupon code necessary for much of the rest of the month. Specific weekly themes will rotate to keep collectors engaged with new inventory and savings opportunities.

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From December 9 to 15, discounts will continue for Aniplex of America anime offerings. This period highlights the powerfully subversive Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime offerings, although the Walpurgisnacht Rising film is excluded due to its recent release date. Collectors can expect another wave of multifaceted, all-timer anime to become available for purchase from December 16 to 22.

AnimEigo and Discotek Media Discounts

The MediaOCD store Black Friday sale officially kicks off on November 27, 2026, and runs through November 30, encompassing Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Shoppers must apply the discount code BLACKKINYOBI206 at checkout to access these specific deals. The retailer is offering 50 percent off AnimEigo titles, which include iconic cyberpunk OVAs like Bubblegum Crisis and its sequel Bubblegum Crash! as well as the foundational 1968 ninja anime Sasuke.

Discotek Media is featuring a massive selection of closeout titles at 50 percent off, with any other available stock sold at a 20 percent discount. The retailer is also offering 50 percent off select boardgames for curious buyers. Kamen Rider fans can specifically target the sought-after trilogy of Shin Kamen Rider Prologue, Kamen Rider Zo, and Kamen Rider J, which are highlighted as items that are unlikely to receive another restock soon.

Whole Grain Pictures and Media Blasters Offers

Whole Grain Pictures is also participating in the holiday promotion with a 50 percent discount on their available titles. Media Blasters is similarly featuring a heavily discounted set of options for discerning fans, also marked down by 40 percent. These offerings ensure that collectors have a dizzying array of excellent and varied anime options to choose from across multiple publishers.

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All options from AnimEigo, Discotek Media, Whole Grain Pictures, and Media Blasters require the coupon code BLACKKINYOBI206 at checkout to receive the advertised savings. MediaOCD has noted that the discounted items from Discotek Media and other closeout retailers will not be available for much longer. Fans of anime and physical media are encouraged to act quickly to secure these limited-stock items before they sell out entirely.