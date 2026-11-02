Media Research Center Study Finds 87 Percent of Late-Night Senate Jokes Target Republicans

A Media Research Center study found 87 percent of late-night jokes about U.S. Senate candidates targeted Republicans, with only seven gags hitting a Democrat.

A Media Research Center study found that late-night television comedy aimed 87 percent of its jokes about U.S. Senate candidates at Republicans. The study covered the period from Sept. 8 through Friday and counted 45 of the 52 jokes about the high-stakes Senate races on Comedy Central. Only seven jokes targeted a Democrat, according to the Media Research Center (MRC), which provided the study exclusively to the newspaper.

The findings arrive as several competitive Senate contests draw national attention. The MRC report focuses on how broadcast and cable late-night programs handled candidates in those races, and it concludes that the jokes leaned consistently in one political direction. The organization's president, David Bozell, said the outcome did not surprise him.

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How the Media Research Center Counted Senate Race Jokes

The Media Research Center reported that 45 of the 52 late-night jokes about the Senate races targeted Republican candidates, which equals the 87 percent share cited in the study. The count covered the Sept. 8 through Friday window and focused specifically on jokes about Senate candidates.

The study measured jokes about candidates rather than every political reference in a broadcast. The MRC report did not include gags aimed at other politicians, including President Donald Trump, even though the report describes him as a frequent target of late-night television humor.

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Which Candidates Drew the Most Late-Night Jokes

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton received the largest share of the jokes in the study, with 14 wisecracks aimed at him. Paxton is running against Democratic state Representative James Talarico for the U.S. Senate seat in Texas.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) was the target of nine jokes. Collins is trying to fend off Democratic challenger Troy Jackson. Republican Mike Rogers, who is running for an open Senate seat in Michigan against Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, was targeted in six jokes.

MRC President David Bozell Criticizes Late-Night Comedy

David Bozell, president of the Media Research Center, said he was not surprised by the study results or by the skewed anti-Republican pattern they revealed. He argued that the repeated choice of targets has made the genre predictable.

Bozell said that late-night comedy has become remarkably predictable. He said that when the same people are always the punchline and the same people are almost never the punchline, the pattern eventually becomes funnier than the jokes themselves. He added that comedy is sharpest when nobody is off limits and suggested that late-night shows should try that approach.

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What the Late-Night Senate Joke Findings Mean

The study shows a sharp imbalance in how late-night comedy treated Senate candidates during the period it covered. Republicans absorbed 45 of the 52 jokes, while Democrats received only seven, leaving a gap that the MRC presents as the central finding of its report.

The MRC study measured only a defined set of Senate-related gags over a specific stretch of time. Its findings describe that sample and do not extend to every late-night program or every election cycle, but they give viewers and media observers a concrete count of how Senate candidates were portrayed in these jokes.