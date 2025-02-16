Media Neglect: A Man's Arrest and Acquittal Go Largely Unnoticed

This article explores the issue of media bias in covering criminal cases, using the story of Landon Law, a man wrongly accused of murder. Despite initial media attention on his arrest, the subsequent acquittal received little to no coverage, highlighting the tendency to report arrests but not follow-up on outcomes. The article delves into the reasons behind this media gap, including limited resources, unpredictable court timelines, and a reluctance from prosecutors to publicize unfavorable outcomes. It also discusses the lasting impact of online arrest records and the challenges individuals face in overcoming the stigma associated with unfounded accusations.

This generic file image shows a man holding his head in his hands. Updated: 17 minutes ago ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - In June 2021, the Enterprise, Alabama police chief stood before reporters and detailed murder charges his investigators filed against Coffee County resident Landon Law. Chief Michael Moore’s comments were not only aired during evening newscasts and posted on websites but streamed instantly to a potential worldwide audience.

However, all that attention quickly evaporated, and by the time a jury cleared Law last November, almost nobody noticed. There was not a word from Moore, prosecutors who tried to send him to prison, or the media."I'm not angry, but I wish (Enterprise police) had done a better job of investigating," Law said, believing he was a clear-cut case of self-defense. Law shot a man he claimed was breaking into his house, a story that jurors who deliberated only a couple of hours believed. Though cleared, Law wonders whether his life will return to normal, claiming he has been harassed and targeted by death threats. He's also disappointed with the media, which didn't hesitate to post his mugshot and share Chief Moore's view of what happened but never showed up at the trial that vindicated him.It is not unusual for the media to report arrests but not follow up on the cases. Covering court taxes news staffs that are dwindling in size and experience.Among them—trials are frequently unpredictable. It is not unusual for court dates in criminal cases to be continued several times for various reasons, sometimes at the last minute. Cameras are not allowed in courtrooms, leaving media who rely on visual elements in a lurch. Unlike police, few prosecutors have mechanisms for disseminating information to the public, and those who do have those resources generally don't reveal not guilty verdicts because their jobs may be to put their bosses in the best light. In other words--they lost. Neither did Law's attorney contact the media about the outcome of his case which would have almost certainly got his acquittal in the news.News outlets generally do not remove arrest stories but will update them with current information upon request and verification. The problem is that when the revised story is published, it often populates the top of the search engine. This issue has persuaded some charged with serious crimes to change their names. Reputation management companies are popping up, promising to remove potentially harmful stories from internet searches, though some admit they rarely succeed. Law, who is 31, said he will move forward with his life knowing that he'll never be able to shake his arrest record.





