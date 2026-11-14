Media can’t muster any outrage or coverage of violent comments from the left

Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan laughed about the Charlie Kirk assassination on their podcast, sparking outrage across conservative media.

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In spite of all the thrills traveling up the legs of the broadcast news veterans over the"blue tsunami" of the midterms, not everyone on the left is celebrating the victories with class and civility. But when leftists engage in the nastiest speech, they know that their liberal friends will carefully edit that out. The elitist networks will pretend that kindness, compassion and decency are hallmarks of their progressive movement. That’s why the nastiest speech must be hidden.

None of the The conservative media exploded in outrage over podcaster Jennifer Welch and her sidekick Angie"Pumps" Sullivan when they laughed uproariously over a joke about the. Welch and Sullivan starred in a Bravo reality series called"Sweet Home Oklahoma.

" Their podcast is called"I’ve Had It," and conservatives have definitely had it with their ugly speech. But their YouTube channel has over 1.8 million subscribers. WELCH DOUBLES DOWN ON TPUSA FEUD, CALLS GROUP 'LOSERS' AFTER LAUGHING AT JOKE ABOUT KILLING CHARLIE KIRK AGAIN.

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" Welch announced:"Dead Moroz says, ‘we’re digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again. ’" They bowed their heads in laughter for 10 seconds. Sullivan felt it necessary to add,"Other than he was shot by somebody that was super-MAGA," and Welch echoed,"He was shot by a MAGA person.

" Late night host Jimmy Kimmel’s lie keeps getting repeated. Collin Rugg’s clip of this bilge on X has more than 7 million views and more than 19,000 likes. Welch is a popular figure, not only on her podcast, but on other liberal podcasts, where hosts think her nastiness is a balm. On Instagram, former CNN anchor Don Lemon touted her appearance on his show with the question:"In need of a political detox?

" In Lemon’s head, it’s a purging of toxins to be toxic.seconded that nasty emotion on the stage of his"Karmageddon" tour stop at Madison Square Garden:"It’s scary being a public speaker. Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered, and I shouldn’t say this publicly but … I feel better.

" There were laughs and scattered applause. "I know I shouldn’t say that, but it’s just a feeling," he added. "I just be driving around, like, ‘Why am I in such a good mood … oh!

"Then Chappelle concluded with the vision of Kirk in hell:"I’m sure Charlie Kirk is looking up at us right now, laughing so hard he can’t breathe. " Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe delivered a nearly identical punchline about George Floyd in May at a roast for Kevin Hart.celebrated Chappelle in a long"Newsmakers" interview for YouTube – in large part because he donated a cool $5 million to the NPR station in Dayton, Ohio. Chappelle boasted about comedians:"We're like a nation's kidney.

We help everyone metabolize not just facts but feelings around facts or ideas.

" Is that what the dead Charlie Kirk jokes do? Purify the body politic?responded bluntly on X:"To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting. … A culture that laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay.

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" But most people didn’t see the leftists laugh. The same broadcast networks that routinely treat the president’s Truth Social posts as overwrought and uncivil couldn’t locate these clips. It's not"newsworthy" when the left is vicious. CHAPPELLE, JENNIFER WELCH JOKES ABOUT KIRK'S MURDER PART OF PATTERN OF LEFTISTS FINDING HUMOR IN VIOLENCE.

Scott Galloway, a prominent multi-millionaire New York University professor and podcaster, acidly expressed that Elon Musk should be executed as a"traitor to the West.

" Why? Because his company Space X restricted Starlink satellite internet speeds in Ukraine last month. Musk said using Starlink"for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed.

" The elitist networks will pretend that kindness, compassion and decency are hallmarks of their progressive movement. That’s why the nastiest speech must be hidden. None of the broadcast networks touched any of this.this led to Ukrainian civilian deaths and proclaimed on his"Prof G" podcast:"And my question is, or my thesis is, we took the Rosenbergs and put them up against a wall and executed them for being traitors.

And I realize this is an incendiary statement, but I’ll make it, and I believe it.

"On a recent episode of the"Pivot" podcast with co-host Kara Swisher, Galloway repeated it:"We lined up the Rosenbergs against a wall. This is a traitor to the West, and he should be held to the same standards as every other traitor in the West.

"Shortly after this, Galloway claimed that he hated Musk so much that he sold his Tesla, but not before defecating in the passenger seat. These unhinged haters are the people that media elites would like you to consider the enlightened voices of a brighter future. Tim Graham is the Executive Editor of NewsBusters.org and co-author with Brent Bozell of "Unmasked: Big Media’s War Against Trump. "