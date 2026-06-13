Medgar Wiley Evers remembered on 63rd anniversary of his assassination

On Friday, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Monument is remembering the life and work of Medgar Wiley Evers, on the 63rd anniversary of his assassination.

JACKSON, Miss. - On Friday, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Monument is remembering the life and work of Medgar Wiley Evers, on the 63rd anniversary of his assassination.

“On this day, we stand in solemn remembrance of Medgar Wiley Evers. A devoted father, husband, leader, and role model for generations was assassinated on this day in 1963, coming home from a late-night meeting,” officials wrote on social media. Evers’ family - Myrlie, Darrell, Reena and James - advocated for 31 years and withstood two mistrials, working to achieve justice for Evers.

In 1995, Myrlie Evers was named chairperson of the NAACP and, in 1998, she won the Spingarn Medal. Officials with the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Monument said the home will be open for tours as well as special remembrance activities and exhibits throughout the park. Florida teen fights ‘flesh eating bacteria’ A new tampering scam is reportedly popping up at some gas pumps.

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