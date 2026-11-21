A young Colombian man was injured during violent clashes in Medellín, where rioters threw incendiary objects at police amidst nationwide strikes organized by the Historic Pact coalition.

A young Colombia n man was engulfed in flames on Thursday after violent rioters in Medellín threw an incendiary bomb at law enforcement agents during a wave of nationwide demonstrations. The incident occurred in the middle of a crosswalk while the man, who Blu Radio reported appeared to be performing art, stood between approaching Mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron ( ESMAD) units and the agitators. This tragic event underscores the escalating tensions within the broader national strike organized by the far-left Historic Pact coalition.

The riots occurred near the University of Antioquia, where Medellín Mayor Federico Gutiérrez confirmed that masked men staged a violent riot and blocked streets. The mayor authorized law enforcement to disperse the violent group, stating that rioters were hiding inside the university to attack agents and harm citizens. He emphasized that while peaceful protest is respected, any interference with citizens' freedom of movement or acts of violence will not be tolerated.

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President Abelardo de la Espriella stated that Colombians have the right to peacefully protest, but his government will not tolerate acts of violence. He detailed that 97 percent of all demonstrations were peaceful and attracted a collective turnout of about 55,000 participants. However, the president firmly rejected any attempts to destabilize the nation, criticizing the former leadership for undermining democratic order.

The far-left Historic Pact coalition, led by former President Gustavo Petro, organized the national strike wave to protest fiscal plans proposed by the conservative government of President Abelardo de la Espriella. Local unions and organizations rallied to support the demonstration, which aimed to oppose reforms described by authorities as severe for the country. The reforms seek to overturn the severe fiscal deficit that the administration claims the previous government accumulated.

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President de la Espriella addressed the political rhetoric surrounding the unrest, referring to Petro's remarks and affirming that he is uninterested in personal attacks but remains concerned about national stability. He criticized Petro's remarks, calling him a corrupt and degenerate figure, while reiterating that his administration does not tolerate acts of violence. The President affirmed his focus remains on protecting democracy and order rather than personal attacks from the former president.

The young man's life was reportedly saved due to his rapid reaction and the intervention of anti-riot police officers deployed to contain the situation. Video shared by Blu Radio's News Services Director Ricardo Ospina showed the moment the fiery object was thrown at ESMAD agents, hitting the man and causing him to become engulfed by flames. Authorities confirmed that the violent situation in Medellín was successfully controlled by Thursday night.

Officials are currently analyzing footage of the riots to determine the identities of the individuals responsible for the violent acts and the throwing of incendiary objects. The investigation aims to hold accountable those who disrupted public order and endangered citizens and law enforcement personnel. This case highlights the tension between legitimate protest rights and the criminal acts committed by a minority of agitators during the broader wave of national demonstrations.

The events in Medellín serve as a focal point for the ongoing political and social conflict in Colombia. As authorities investigate the identities of the violent actors, the incident has intensified the debate over the methods used by both protesters and law enforcement. The government maintains that while legitimate dissent is part of a healthy democracy, violent disruptions to public safety and individual rights cross a line that will be met with firm legal consequences.

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Local unions and community organizations continue to rally in support of the historic pact, demanding that the government reconsider its fiscal policies. Meanwhile, the administration insists that these reforms are necessary for the economic health of the nation. The standoff between these two opposing forces has created a volatile environment in major cities, with Medellín being one of the most significant epicenters of the recent unrest.

As the investigation into the burning of the young man continues, questions remain about the extent of police response and the accountability of those who threw the incendiary devices. Legal experts suggest that those found responsible for such violent acts could face severe criminal charges. The outcome of this investigation may influence the trajectory of future protests and the government's approach to maintaining public order during periods of civil unrest.