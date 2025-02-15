Medal of Honor Plaque for Marine Corps Hero John Basilone to be Unveiled at Mt. Soledad

A Medal of Honor plaque for Gunnery Sgt. John Basilone, a World War II Marine Corps hero, will be unveiled at Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial on February 19th, marking the 80th anniversary of his heroic sacrifice at Iwo Jima. Basilone, who received both the Medal of Honor and the Navy Cross, is remembered for his bravery and selflessness in both the Guadalcanal and Iwo Jima campaigns. The ceremony will include performances by the Marine Corps Band San Diego and an exhibit from the MCRD Museum.

At Piazza Basilone in Little Italy stands a bronze bust of World War II Marine Corps hero, Gunnery Sgt. John Basilone , who received the Medal of Honor and the Navy Cross . When World War II Marine Corps hero Gunnery Sgt. John Basilone , who was based at Camp Pendleton, received the Medal of Honor, the country’s highest military award in 1942, he was said to have responded, “Only part of this medal belongs to me.

Pieces of it belong to the boys who are still on Guadalcanal…” He went back to fight in the Pacific at Iwo Jima, where he earned the Navy Cross, posthumously at age 28. A Medal of Honor plaque for Basilone (1916-1945) will be unveiled at Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial during a dedication ceremony on Feb. 19, which marks the 80th anniversary of Basilone’s heroic sacrifice at Iwo Jima and the start of one of the pivotal battles of World War II. At Guadalcanal’s Battle for Henderson Field in October 1942, Basilone was in charge of two gun crews. When guns got jammed, Basilone grabbed a machine gun to defend the post. He got the guns working, first firing from one and then the other as the enemy attacked from different sides. He fought through enemy fire to get more ammunition for his gunners. His efforts contributed “in large measure to the virtual annihilation of a Japanese regiment,” according to his Medal of Honor citation. Basilone asked to go back to the Pacific Theater, where he served as a machine gun section leader with the 1st Battalion, 27th Marines, Fifth Marine Division during the initial assault on the Japanese-held island of Iwo Jima. On Feb. 19, 1945, shortly after single-handedly destroying a blockhouse on Iwo Jima’s Red Beach and rescuing a trapped tank out of a minefield under attack, Basilone was killed by a bursting mortar shell. “Gunnery Sgt. Basilone boldly defied the smashing bombardment of heavy caliber fire to work his way around the flank and up to a position directly on top of the blockhouse and then, attacking with grenades and demolitions, single-handedly destroyed the entire hostile strong point and its defending garrison,” according to his Navy Cross citation. Basilone, one of World War II’s most decorated Marines, is remembered on landmarks across the country, including locally at Basilone Plaza in Little Italy where there is a bronze bust of him, and Gunnery Sergeant John Basilone Memorial Highway at the north end of Camp Pendleton. He is honored on a Navy ship, the USS Basilone, and stamps issued in 2005 and in the HBO series, “The Pacific.” The dedication ceremony is at 11 a.m. at Mt. Soledad, 6905 La Jolla Scenic Drive. The keynote speaker will be Col. Sean Dynan, assistant division commander, 1st Marine Division, who will discuss the legacy of Basilone and the historic connection to the “Blue Diamond” First Marine Division. There will be performances by the Marine Corps Band San Diego and the MCRD Museum will have Marine Corps exhibit photos and information





