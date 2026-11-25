Mecklenburg County District Attorney dismisses felony charge against LaKesha Womack over a resolved rental car dispute, ending what she called a political attack.

Mecklenburg County District Attorney has formally dismissed a felony charge against LaKesha Womack, the Democrat who recently won the North Carolina 14th Congressional District race. The legal action concludes a dispute involving an unresolved rental car issue from 2020, which had been raised by Republican challenger Tim Moore during the general election campaign.

Resolution of Rental Car Dispute

LaKesha Womack, the new representative for the 14th District, benefited from a broader Democratic wave in North Carolina while winning the seat by a narrow margin on November 3. The dismissal addresses a Class H felony warrant that was active at the time of the election, stemming from an allegation that she failed to return a rental vehicle. Womack raised just $59,000 for her campaign, yet still managed to secure the victory against the incumbent Republican.

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The legal mechanism for this dismissal relies on the restitution provided by Womack. According to the media release from the DA's office, LaKesha Womack and the rental car company agreed to pay an undisclosed sum to cover the losses. This financial settlement satisfied the victim's economic claim, leading the corporation to explicitly state that they did not wish to proceed with further prosecution. They considered the matter fully resolved after the outstanding losses were restored.

Political Context and Allegations

Tim Moore, the Republican representative who lost the election, had highlighted the active felony warrant during the campaign. The warrant was issued at a campaign event one month before Election Day. Womack's legal team characterized the charge as a political attack, arguing that it was a miscarriage of justice to pursue the case further given the financial restitution.

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LaKesha Womack refused to acknowledge any wrongdoing in the matter, framing the legal proceedings as an unfair attempt to influence the election outcome. The state's submission of the voluntary dismissal of the charge against the defendant, with prejudice, aligns with the victim's stated position that the corporate entity was satisfied with the outcome. This legal closure removes a significant cloud from Womack's transition into her new federal role.

Oversight and Public Safety Concerns

Despite the resolution of the federal charge, the case has been cited in broader discussions regarding public safety in Charlotte. Critics, including some local political figures, have pointed to Womack's handling of such cases as part of a pattern. These concerns have been amplified following the months of oversight hearings after the murder of Iryna Zarutska on the Charlotte light rail system.

Iryna Zarutska was killed by DeCarlos Brown, who was identified as an alleged career criminal. Brown currently sits in jail after being ruled unfit to stand trial. The juxtaposition of the rental car charge dismissal with the high-profile murder has fueled arguments about the effectiveness of the current criminal justice approach. LaKesha Womack's victory and the subsequent dismissal highlight the complex intersection of local judicial policies and national political shifts.

Next Steps for the Representative

LaKesha Womack now enters the 119th Congress with a clean record regarding this specific charge. The voluntary dismissal with prejudice means the case cannot be brought back against her. She will focus on representing the 14th District, which spans parts of North Carolina's central region. The resolution of the warrant ensures that her primary focus remains on legislative duties rather than legal defense.

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The 14th Congressional District remains a competitive seat in North Carolina politics. The narrow win for Womack, combined with the removal of the legal obstacle, solidifies her position. Republicans had hoped the warrant would impact voter sentiment, but the outcome shows that financial restitution and victim non-cooperation can effectively end such charges. The political narrative now shifts to policy implementation and representation in Washington.

This development marks a definitive end to the legal drama surrounding LaKesha Womack's pre-election history. The involvement of the rental car corporation in resolving the matter underscores the private nature of the initial dispute. By dismissing the charge, the Mecklenburg County DA has adhered to the victim's wishes while closing the case permanently. Womack can now proceed with her duties as the new member of the House of Representatives without further legal distraction from this incident.