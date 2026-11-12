Mechanicsburg man arrested for allegedly raping children in Lehigh County

A Mechanicsburg man is accused of raping and sexually assaulting two children in Allentown.

A Mechanicsburg man is accused of raping and sexually assaulting two children in Allentown. Nathaniel Melendez, 44, was charged with two counts of rape of a child and related offenses, according to a release from the Allentown Police Department and Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

One victim, 14, told police she was raped and sexually assaulted on several occasions at a home in Allentown, according to the release. They reportedly told police that the first incident occurred when they were 9 years old. A second victim, 15, told police they were raped and sexually assaulted by Melendez, according to the release.

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