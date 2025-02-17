Mechanicsburg Girls Wrestling Team Shines in Sectional Final

Mechanicsburg girls wrestling team makes a strong showing in the D3 sectional final with Alexis Pancoast securing a victory against Jordyn Suhina of Big Spring.

Four wrestlers, consisting of one freshman, one sophomore, one junior, and one senior, make up the current Mechanicsburg girls wrestling team. Alexis Pancoast from Mechanicsburg secured a victory against Jordyn Suhina of Big Spring in the 106-pound D3 sectional final held at Mechanicsburg, earning back points during the match. PennLive reporters provide comprehensive coverage of high school football in Pennsylvania, encompassing both on-field action and off-field narratives.

Our team delivers in-depth analysis and insights into all aspects of football within the Keystone state. For those interested in basketball, PennLive also offers coverage of the District 3 girls and boys basketball championships. We spotlight top performers and emerging talents in the sport. For instance, we highlight the 10 top 3-point shooters to watch in the District 3 girls basketball tournament and 60 players to watch in the PIAA District 3 boys basketball championships.





