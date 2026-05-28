MeatEater’s Steven Rinella Goes Hunting In New History Channel Series

History Channel has greenlighted 'Hunting History with Steven Rinella,' a docuseries that premieres January 17.

Set to premiere on Tuesday, January 28, the eight-part series is hosted and exec produced by Rinella, who was previously the host ofdives into some of American history’s greatest and most perplexing mysteries through a new lens.

Rinella brings his expert skills as a survivalist to trace what were thought to be untraceable steps and reveal new evidence along the way. He teams up with historians, archaeologists, and a cast of outdoor professionals as he takes viewers on an immersive journey, per the network. Throughout the series, Rinella hunts for answers to questions that have long baffled experts, including: what happened to the lost colony of Roanoke? Did skyjacker D.B.

Cooper survive his famous jump? And what is causing the disturbing cattle mutilations in the American West? Other mysteries investigated on the ground include the so-called Alaska Triangle the doomed Donner Party, the oldest Great Lakes shipwreck and the seeming disappearance of the Ancestral Puebloan People. The series is produced by Warm Springs Productions in association with MeatEater.

Marc Pierce, Morgan Fallon, Ben Ford, and Chris Richardson serve as executive producers for Warm Springs Productions, while Rinella and his wife Katie Finch serve as executive producers for MeatEater. Eli Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue, Max Micallef, and Alex Hicks serve as executive producers for The History Channel.

“The stories of past explorers and adventurers remind us that a thirst for danger and wild places is firmly rooted in the human spirit. These stories teach us resilience and they deepen our connection to the natural world,” said Rinella.

“In Hunting History, we’re diving into the intersection of historical mysteries and the wild. We push the boundaries of what is known and understood, and we explore the ways in which nature always has the upper hand. ”I am a huge MeatEater and Rinella fan. Seriously excited for this new show!

Can’t wait to see Steve’s take on some of histories mysteries! This is gonna be a lot of fun and huge for us MeatEater fans. I’ve followed Steve everywhere over the years, from Travel Channel, to Outdoor Channel, to Netflix, to Youtube, and now History Channel!





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