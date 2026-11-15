Meatball, the Alaska Zoo’s newest stowaway opossum, has died

Meatball, the stowaway opossum who captured the hearts of Alaskans, has died.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Meatball, the stowaway opossum who captured the hearts of Alaska ns, has died.

“Opossums live very short lives to begin with, but Meatball’s was cut shorter due to Metabolic Bone Disease among other health issues,” said staff at the Alaska Zoo on Facebook . “Meatball passed peacefully with staff this past week. ” Meatball first came to the zoo in March, when he was found in Juneau after hitching a ride in a shipping container . Opossums are not native to Alaska and are considered an invasive species.

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Meatball was the second opossum to call the Alaska Zoo home. The first, a female named Grubby, passed away in October of 2025 from old age.

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“The circle of life is one of the hardest parts of caring for animals, giving them your heart, and then outliving them,” said zoo staff. “We are grateful to all who have followed along on Meatball’s journey. We also thank the diligent veterinary care and love our staff gave Meatball. ” See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com