Meatball Recipe: A Step-by-Step Guide

A detailed recipe for making meatballs, including preparation of ingredients, meatball mixture, and cooking instructions.

by a few simple steps. So this is my son, a nice Italian American boy. There's a reason why that food like tastes so much better,that are gonna take you more timeis gonna be infinitely better tasting.

The first part of the meatball recipe, I'm gonna startand basically cut the top part off hereis 'cause when this is all said and donefor me to kind of squeeze it out if I have the base intact.and basically fill the oil upwith meatballs is they just chop up raw garlic,oftentimes the garlic doesn't cook all the wayThis is gonna ensure that your garlic,to a point of like deep caramelizationSo I'm putting this in the ovenThe garlic has this really nice caramelization on it,Oh my god.

That's fine, it's just gonna add some more flavor.you can use this for another purpose.with that garlic flavor.and push this through a fine mesh sieveSo I've pureed this now to like a pudding like texture.but you can make a big batch of itNow I'm gonna move on to some of my other stepsand then we're gonna ring them outOne of the important things about a good meatballSo these are just Spanish onions.you just wanna chop it coarselyI kind of want them to just melt into my meatballSo you can see there's a ton of liquidmade its way into our meatball mix,Really put all your strength into it, there you go.

So now I'm gonna basically take the insidewhat we do is we use the inside of the breadand we dehydrate that and we make thatthat's another thing you could do here.in their meatball recipe. Breadcrumbs is gonna make your meatball dense ultimately. It's when you take bread and soak it with milk. It's gonna add some richnessand make sure these are all coated really well.and start mixing together my other ingredients.

Honestly, much like pasta,but I think the best combination here is 50% veal,The veal is gonna add like a little bit moreSo it just kind of balances out the overall end result. I'm gonna add in my veal as well as the beef. It's also gonna add some richnessA lot of Italian Americans are big on Pecorino cheese,'cause I feel like it has a little bit more depth of flavor.is Parmigiano Reggiano.

So this is just gonna be like roughly chopped.to ensure that our meatballs are not mushy. And finally I'm adding the roasted garlic puree.with a generous amount of salt and pepper,mix these ingredients together,The goal here is to do as little mixing as possibleIf you overmix, you're gonna end up with a tough meatball. So my meatball mix is really light and airy.to make sure they don't stick.

First off, it's just more efficient.that all of your meatballs are the exact same size,to just kind of scoop them outjust so when they bake in the oven,If you have time to pop the meatball mixtureJust the colder it is, the easier it's gonna beI'm just gently forming these into like little ballsbecause I want them to stay nice and light in texture. It's basically an amalgamationI think a size like this works best.of the Italian American dishI have my oven preheated to 425 degrees.

For the sake of this recipe,so that when they simmer in the sauce,It's a very quick and easy recipe. We love to use San Marzano DOP tomatoes specifically,And the way that the soil is there, it's like a combinationSupposedly it creates the best conditionsand we feel like these are just like so superiorthat's a quick and easy way to break them upSo I'm just gonna carefully dump these in.someone referred to it as a nipple one timeAnd the reason that we keep this sauce like fairly simpleSo now I'm gonna go aheadwhile they're in their like jackets here.

We're not looking to add a lot of heavy garlic flavor here.we're gonna actually remove thatI heat it up my oil, I just added in my garlic.just to kind of help draw the moisture outta the garlic. And then I'm gonna add in a little bit of crushed red pepperAnd now I'm gonna carefully add my tomato puree.that tomatoes should always cook for hours on end.where you're like simmering a bunch of meat in there,we wanna preserve the freshness of the tomato flavor.cut off the heat and now I'm just gonna add in some basilThis basil is just gonna add this really lovely aroma.in terms of their natural salinity, their natural acidity.as well, just like a tiny bit of sugar.

I think home cooks are often afraidYou can always add more, you can't take it away.between what one biteand kind of training your palate is helpfulthat's like inherently savory like tomato. So we let this kind of steep, 10, 15 minutes,They've kind of done their job here,We have a little bit of a golden crust hereso I'm just gonna gently drop them into my sauce.on the bottom there too, which is really nice.

These are gonna finish cooking in the sauce,So we already have prepared our meatballs and our sauce.and take it to the next level,and garlic, but in a different format.

It's kind of the equivalent of using like a garlic press,You're basically just finely shavingbut it adds just some complexity and depth.but technically we're using Spaghettini,When it comes to dried pasta,These are companies that have been making dried pastaand I think it really makes a big difference.on the outside and that is gonna help the sauceis that you really wanna use a generous amountthey're not seasoned with salt,If you don't do that, you're just gonna end upis at a rolling boil before you add the pasta.it's gonna drop the temperature, it's gonna takeThe last thing is you wanna make sureIf you don't, you can end upI'm gonna go ahead and start my pan sauce.just by the way it's moving in the pan.

Again, this is gonna start drawing some moistureI'm just gonna add a little pepper. I'm gonna go ahead and add my grated garlic.just kind of melt, cooks very quickly. So I'm just kind of shaking the panI cook the pasta to like Al dente.

So the spaghettini's gonna cookat this point if you so choose,just to kinda add a little creaminess.as well as a little bit of cheese.but you can achieve the same thingYou're basically just trying to ensureYou can see that the sauceand top it with some meatballs. You don't have to do it, but I think it makesYou know I'm a more is more kind of gal here. I like to use a microplane again for grating cheese.

And then just a little more cracked pepper and that's it.you gotta get a little bit of everything here.but then you kind of have the contrastand they kind of just gently fall apartI just love this pasta shape. This is inherently a simple dish,that just yielded this very refined end result.some of these high quality Italian ingredients.and I think it's really well worth it





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Meatball Recipe Italian Food Cooking Instructions Meatball Mixture Veal And Beef

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