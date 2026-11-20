The reported theft from a refrigerated tractor-trailer occurred on the 11600 block of Caroline Road.

Meat thieves struck again in Philadelphia, this time stealing $30,000 worth of beef from a refrigerated trailer parked overnight in the Northeast, police said Thursday.

At least some of the meat was later recovered, police said. It was the latest in an ongoing series of heists targeting meat, including several last month . Shortly before 4:20 a.m., police were called to the 11600 block of Caroline Road for a reported theft of 3½ pallets of beef. The driver told police he had parked his tractor-trailer on Caroline Road ahead of a scheduled delivery to a wholesale meat and seafood distributor on Red Lion Road.

Also read Thieves steal $30K in meat from truck in Northeast Philly

He said he was later awakened by movement coming from the trailer. The driver looked out and saw two masked males dressed in black removing boxes of meat, he told police. He also noticed a dark-colored minivan and a dark-colored sedan parked behind his trailer. He sounded his horn, but the thieves continued removing the merchandise before eventually leaving, he said.

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Police found that the trailer’s lock and security seal had been cut, and about $30,000 in beef was stolen. Some meat was later recovered after an off-duty SEPTA Transit Police officer noticed stacked boxes in the area of the 2800 block of East Pacific Street around 4:45 a.m. The recovered merchandise was returned to the owner, police said. Police did not say how much of the stolen beef was recovered.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or submit an anonymous tip through the Philadelphia Police Department ’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS .