Measurement in Science: Analog and Digital Devices

This article discusses the history and evolution of measurement in science, focusing on both analog and digital tools used in different fields. It highlights how comparison and length measurements are still prevalent in modern scientific devices and practices.

We have a compulsion to quantify, and for millennia we’ve been inventing new ways to go about it. For anything you can think of, there’s a device to measure it—from sphygmomanometers to spectrophotofluorometers.

And of course nowhere is this more true than in science. Physicists build models to explain how the world works. It might be an equation, like the ideal gas law: PV=nRT. This tells us, for example, that if you double the temperature (T) of a gas, all else equal, its gas pressure (P) will double.

But to see if the model is legit, or at least useful, we need to get some real-world values and check whether the equation holds. Modeling and measuring, measuring and modeling—that’s science in a nutshell. Of course, today we have some pretty fancy instruments for this. But I’m going to let you in on a little secret: With all of our cool tools, measurement still comes down to either comparison or counting.

In that sense, it hasn’t changed much since Noah built his ark from a spec sheet in cubits—the length of a human forearm from elbow to fingertip. Let me show you what I mean





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Measurement Analogue Digital Science Physics Comparison Length Distance Time Force Gold Weight

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