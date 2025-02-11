Measles Outbreaks: A Warning Sign of Public Health Erosion

Rising measles outbreaks in the U.S. serve as a stark reminder of the fragility of public health achievements. Dr. Adam Ratner, a pediatric infectious disease physician, argues that measles outbreaks are a bellwether of declining public health infrastructure and the dangers of vaccine hesitancy.

Measles outbreaks are on the rise in the U.S. Adam Ratner, a pediatric infectious disease physician in New York City, describes measles as the most infectious disease known, surpassing even COVID-19, polio, or Ebola. He argues that controlling measles is a barometer of public health infrastructure strength. Ratner observes that declining vaccination rates often precede measles outbreaks, which are frequently followed by surges in other vaccine-preventable diseases.

He points to recent measles clusters in Texas, Rhode Island, and Georgia as alarming indicators. Last year, the U.S. recorded 284 measles cases, the highest number in five years. This surge coincides with waning vaccination rates for measles, mumps, and rubella, falling below the 95% threshold recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent community outbreaks. Ratner views the resurgence of measles as a paradoxical outcome of vaccination success. He emphasizes that vaccine hesitancy poses a significant threat, making it crucial to learn from past experiences with measles. Ratner warns that measles thrives on underestimation and that we tend to forget its severity. He highlights that the development of the measles vaccine was only one part of controlling the disease in the U.S. The other crucial factor was public policy that ensured affordable and mandatory vaccination. Ratner cites the 1970 Texarkana measles outbreak, where 95% of cases occurred in the area without a school vaccine mandate. This illustrates how political decisions regarding vaccine mandates directly impact children's health. Ratner expresses deep concern about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination as Health and Human Services secretary, given Kennedy's stance on vaccines. He fears that this appointment could jeopardize not only vaccination programs but the entire public health system in the U.S. and globally. Ratner underscores the critical role of public policy in safeguarding public health. He argues that our achievements in public health are fragile and not guaranteed. He points out that society now enjoys low child mortality rates and rare occurrences of diseases like measles, but this state of affairs is not permanent





