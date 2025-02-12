Measles Outbreak in the U.S.: Unvaccinated Individuals Most Affected

The United States is experiencing a concerning rise in measles cases, primarily affecting unvaccinated individuals. The outbreak is particularly severe in Gaines County, Texas, where vaccine exemptions are high. Health officials are urging parents to vaccinate their children against measles and highlighting the importance of vaccination in preventing the spread of this highly contagious disease.

The outbreak is particularly acute in Gaines County, Texas, where over 17.5% of kindergarteners have received vaccine exemptions, one of the highest rates in the state. Health officials are deeply concerned about the highly contagious nature of measles and the potential for further spread.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) issued a statement warning of the likelihood of additional cases in Gaines County and surrounding areas. They highlighted the severity of the situation, noting that at least nine patients have been hospitalized. The majority of cases are among children and adolescents, but two adults aged 18 and older have also contracted the disease.This outbreak echoes a national trend of declining vaccination rates. While around 93% of kindergarteners received routine childhood vaccines, including the MMR vaccine, in the 2022-23 school year, this represents a decline from pre-pandemic levels. The CDC emphasizes the importance of vaccination, stating that one dose of the MMR vaccine is 93% effective, and two doses are 97% effective in preventing measles. They recommend children receive the first dose at 12 to 15 months old and the second dose between ages 4 and 6. The rise in measles cases coincides with the potential appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the head of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Kennedy has previously promoted misleading information about vaccines, falsely claiming a link between the MMR vaccine and autism. This has raised alarm among public health experts who fear his appointment could further erode trust in vaccines and lead to a resurgence of preventable diseases





