Measles is back in the United States, WHO authorities say

The Pan American Health Organization has determined that the U.S. has lost its measles elimination status, meaning domestic spread of the virus is now significant and sustained.

Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsPublic health campaigns stymied measles spread in the U.S. for years, but now, the virus is once again endemic to the country.

Measles is officially back in the United States after the disease had been eliminated from the country for more than 25 years. The U.S. officially eliminated measles in 2000, meaning that at that time, the country had gone over a year without continuous domestic spread of the disease. Travelers would occasionally bring measles into the country,Friday .

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The Pan American Health Organization , which is the regional office of the World Health Organization for the Americas, has reevaluated the United States' measles elimination status and determined that it should be revoked. With this decision, the U.S. joins several other nations that have seen a local return of measles, includingpreviously told Live Science .

"I do want to just stress that measles elimination has always been a tenuous prospect, and it is, by design, tenuous," she added. It takes work to keep an eliminated disease from resurging. The effort rests largely on keeping vaccination rates above a critical threshold — because the measles virus spreads so easily, at leastneeds immunity via either vaccination or past infection to prevent large outbreaks from occurring and fueling uncontrolled spread.

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National measles vaccination ratesseveral factors to explain the trend, including declining funds and staff for public health efforts and wavering public trust in vaccines and scientific expertise. Theand the federal rhetoric around vaccines now frames their safety and effectiveness as open questions when they are actually well-established.

Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors, so its number of reported deaths is higher than expected, hinting that the state's true case rate has not been fully captured in the data. Are you protected against measles? Do you need a booster shot? Everything you need to know about immunityTo regain its measles elimination status, the U.S. must go 12 months without continuous spread of the virus.

Nicoletta Lanese is the health channel editor at Live Science and was previously a news editor and staff writer at the site. She is a recipient of the 2026 AHCJ International Health Study Fellowship, with a project focused on antibiotic stewardship practices in Japan and the U.S. They hold a graduate certificate in science communication from UC Santa Cruz and degrees in neuroscience and dance from the University of Florida.

Beyond Live Science, Lanese's work has appeared in The Scientist, Science News, the Mercury News, Mongabay and Stanford Medicine Magazine, among other outlets. Based in NYC, she also remains involved in dance and performs in local choreographers' work.