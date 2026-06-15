Measles Exposure Warning Issued in San Francisco Bay Area

Health officials warned of a potential measles exposure after an infected traveler visited San Francisco International Airport and local businesses in San Jose, urging visitors to review immunization status and monitor symptoms.

Health officials in the San Francisco Bay Area issued a warning about a potential measles exposure after an infected resident traveled through San Francisco International Airport and local businesses.

On Saturday, the Santa Clara County Public Health Department said the case involves a county resident believed to have been exposed to the disease during international travel. No further information about the individual is being released over medical privacy reasons. Officials said the person was at SFO in the International Terminal, including passport control, customs and the international baggage claim area between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on June 8.

Later that day, the person was at the Trader Joes at 635 Coleman Avenue and the International Halal Market at 960 East Santa Clara Street, both in San Jose, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Officials said anyone who may have been at the locations at the dates and times listed should review their immunization records to learn if they are protected against measles, to monitor symptoms for seven to 21 days and to avoid large gatherings. Anyone who may develop symptoms is asked to call ahead to a medical facility to tell them about potential measles exposure.

Common symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash, developing seven to 21 days after exposure. In a video statement, health officer Dr. Sarah Rudman said the region has strong community immunity from measles.

"Because of our very high vaccination rates and folks who had measles decades ago before there was vaccine, we are very well protected as a community here in the Bay Area. And this becomes even more important during periods of international travel and large gatherings that we have this level of community immunity to protect ourselves and each other," Rudman said.

Collaborating with the Centers for Disease and Control and the California Department of Public Health, county health officials are working with the above locations and agencies to identify potential close contacts who were exposed to measles during the infectious period.





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Measles San Francisco International Airport Public Health Advisory Vaccination Exposure Warnings

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