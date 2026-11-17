The Pan American Health Organisation confirms the United States, Mexico, and Bolivia have lost their measles elimination status due to rising outbreak cases and vaccination gaps in 2026.

The Pan American Health Organisation officially confirmed on Tuesday that the United States, Mexico, and Bolivia have lost their status for having eliminated measles. This significant downgrade marks a critical public health reversal for the United States, which held the designation for over two decades before the current surge in cases. The decision was announced by Jarbas Barbosa, the Washington-based institution's director, following similar downgrades for other nations in the region.

US Measles Cases Surge Past 5,400 This Year

The United States is currently experiencing its largest measles outbreak in more than thirty years, with over 5,400 cases recorded since the beginning of the year. The virus has caused numerous deaths across the country, including in Pennsylvania, New York, and Wisconsin. At least 12 deaths have been reported since 2025, when the disease began to spread rapidly again. Health experts emphasize that the vast majority of these reported cases involve individuals who had not received the measles vaccine.

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Vaccination Gaps Fuel Spread In Religious Communities

The elimination status does not indicate zero cases, but rather that sporadic outbreaks normally end within a single year. To maintain this status, health experts state that vaccination coverage must reach at least 95 percent of the population. In 2025, the vaccination rate among young children in the United States fell below 93 percent. Certain local areas, particularly within some conservative religious communities, have significantly lower rates. Several measles-related deaths in Pennsylvania and one in New York occurred among the Amish community, highlighting these specific vulnerability pockets.

Mexico And Bolivia Face Similar Outbreaks

Canada lost its elimination status last year due to persistent outbreaks, and Mexico and Bolivia have now followed suit. In Mexico, measles has caused 23 deaths since early 2026. The virus has also spread to neighboring Guatemala, where it has resulted in 53 deaths. These figures illustrate the regional nature of the crisis and the interconnectedness of vaccination coverage across borders in the Americas.

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Political Skepticism Hinders Immunization Efforts

Health officials have pointed to political influences for the growing distrust in vaccinations. Specifically, United States President Donald Trump and his health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., have been blamed by experts for fanning skepticism regarding vaccine safety. This political atmosphere has contributed to declining immunization rates, making it difficult for public health agencies to curb the spread of the highly contagious virus. The combination of political rhetoric and pre-existing community hesitancy has created a challenging environment for containment.

Outlook For Next Year Remains Critical

The measles virus is transmitted through the air and remains airborne for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area. It causes fever, respiratory symptoms, and a rash, with potential complications including pneumonia and brain inflammation. Paul Offit, an American pediatrician specializing in infectious diseases, warned that the virus will likely remain a problem in the coming years. He stated that until immunization rates are significantly increased, the disease will continue to reappear annually. Before the vaccine was developed in the early 1960s, measles killed hundreds of children each year in the US.