Measles Cases on the Rise in the US: Do You Need a Booster?

Public health officials are monitoring a surge in measles cases across the United States. This article explores the latest developments, vaccination recommendations, and information on how to protect yourself and your family from this highly contagious disease.

As public health officials track a surge in U.S. measles cases, some individuals might be pondering if they require a booster vaccine for protection. Five states have confirmed measles infections in 2025, with a significant outbreak reported in West Texas. This marks the second consecutive year that the U.S. has witnessed a rise in measles cases. Measles, a highly contagious virus, can persist in the air for up to two hours. According to the U.S.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up to 9 out of 10 susceptible individuals will contract the virus upon exposure. Prior to the vaccine's introduction in 1963, the U.S. experienced an estimated 3 to 4 million cases annually. Currently, it's typically fewer than 200 in a normal year.Measles cases have been detected in Alaska, Georgia, New York, Rhode Island, and Texas, as reported by the CDC. Notably, all infected individuals remain unvaccinated. The CDC recommends that all children receive two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. The initial dose should be administered between 12 and 15 months of age, followed by the second dose between 4 and 6 years old. Children can also receive the MMRV vaccine, which offers protection against measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (chickenpox). This vaccine is authorized for use only in children aged 12 months to 12 years.College students lacking presumptive evidence of immunity require two doses of the MMR vaccine, administered at least 28 days apart. Adults without presumptive evidence of immunity should receive at least one dose of MMR vaccine. However, healthcare workers, college students, and international travelers are advised to receive two doses, spaced at least 28 days apart. Individuals who have received two doses of the MMR vaccine do not require a booster, according to public health officials. Vaccine protection is lifelong. Adults generally need at least one dose of the measles vaccine unless they possess evidence of immunity. If you are a healthy adult with documented vaccination history for MMR, you are considered fully protected. International travelers and healthcare workers require two doses. The CDC states that individuals with documentation of receiving live measles vaccine in the 1960s do not need revaccination. Those vaccinated before 1968 with either inactivated (killed) measles vaccine or measles vaccine of unknown type should receive revaccination with at least one dose of the MMR vaccine. The killed vaccine was available from 1963-1967 and proved ineffective. If you are uncertain about your vaccination history or simply seek reassurance, receiving another MMR vaccine is a safe option





