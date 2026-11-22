Families are getting ready to gather around the table for Thanksgiving. But for some San Diegans, getting a meal isn't that simple.

Families are getting ready to gather around the table for Thanksgiving. But for some San Diegans, getting a meal isn't that simple. Meals on Wheels continues working to deliver food to those who need it and the organization says it needs more volunteers ahead of the holiday.

Every Wednesday, Betty Erickson who has been volunteering for 15 years, has a stop she looks forward to making: 90-year-old Ingrid Lewin's home. Ingrid says the visits mean a lot, especially on days when she's not feeling well.

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"It's really nice when you're, especially when you're not feeling that great, somebody's knocking at the door and says, 'Hello, your food is here! '" Ingrid said. Ingrid signed up for Meals on Wheels after getting sick last year. She could no longer walk or cook for herself.

Now, she doesn't have to worry about where her next meal is coming from.

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"I can't stand, so it was really nice. And every day I don't have to worry what I'm going to eat. Very helpful," Ingrid said.

"You get to meet older people and talk to them and develop relationships with them, so it's fun. It's fun for me," Betty said. That meal has a whole team behind it, from preparing the food to packing it up and getting it out the door. Meals on Wheels delivers around 3,000 meals every day across San Diego County.

"We always have at least one route that's not covered by a volunteer, and that means we have to send staff out to do that route, which costs money," said Cecilia. And with Thanksgiving just a couple of days away, the need for volunteers is especially important. Some seniors have no surviving family members or people nearby to spend the holiday with.

"To have a volunteer show up with a Thanksgiving meal on that day, a warm smile, a little friendship and connection, it's really so special," Cecilia said. Ingrid knows what it means to give that kind of time. She spent years volunteering herself — and now she's on the receiving end.

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"I'm amazed how many young volunteers are involved, and they are very nice and very cheerful," Ingrid said. A meal that's taken care of, a friendly face at the door and one less thing to worry about. Meals on Wheels hopes more San Diegans will step up to make sure those doors keep opening. To volunteer or learn about other ways to help, visit their website here.