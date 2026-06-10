MCU Villains Who Need to Return: Cassandra Nova, Thanos, Erik Killmonger, Hela, and More

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a habit of mishandling its Marvel antagonists, but there have been many great MCU villains over the years. Unfortunately, some of these villains' stories were cut short, leaving them seemingly dead and gone. The MCU needs to find a way to bring each of them back to fulfill their potential.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe ( MCU ) has been the definitive adaptation of Marvel Comics in live-action since 2008. The franchise's shared universe was groundbreaking, ushering in a whole new era for superhero cinema that cemented the MCU 's massive success.

Over the years, the franchise has introduced countless new heroes and villains. However, the MCU has a habit of mishandling some of its Marvel antagonists. Despite this, there have been many great MCU villains. Unfortunately, some of these villains' stories were cut short, leaving them seemingly dead and gone.

The MCU needs to find a way to bring each of them back to fulfill their potential. Cassandra Nova, the twin of the iconic X-Men leader Charles Xavier, was seemingly killed off. Her immense power and her connection to Charles Xavier make her a great and powerful villain tailor-made to face the X-Men. Her death presents a considerable challenge, but she's a character that simply needs to return.

Thanos, the biggest and most dangerous antagonist in the MCU's Infinity Saga, also needs to return. He's a character that simply needs to return. He's a compelling character played to perfection by Josh Brolin, and his seemingly justified actions in attempting to reveal Wakanda to the world made him one of the most sympathetic antagonists. Erik Killmonger, the main antagonist of Black Panther, was another great villain who was wasted by his premature death.

He's a great villain who serves as an enemy of both Spider-Man and Daredevil, and Michael B. Jordan's version of the character was killed off far too soon. Hela, the God of Thunder's older sister, was another powerful villain who deserves to return. She's one of the most dangerous characters ever to feature in the MCU, and Cate Blanchett's brilliantly evil performance made her one of the best single-appearance villains in the franchise.

Kang the Conqueror, the main antagonist of Loki, was also killed off far too soon. He's a character that simply needs to return. He's a great villain who serves as an enemy of both Spider-Man and Daredevil, and he's simply too important a character to kill off so early. Mysterio, the villain who manipulated and tricked Peter Parker into giving him control of EDITH, is another great villain who needs to return.

He's a great villain who serves as an enemy of both Spider-Man and Daredevil, and Jake Gyllenhaal's version of the character was killed off far too soon. The Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff's villain turn, was short-lived, ending with her apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Considering the MCU's Mutant Saga is soon set to begin, it's clear that there are many stories Wanda should yet feature in, so it seems imperative that the franchise finds a way to reverse her death and bring her back as soon as possible





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MCU Marvel Cinematic Universe Cassandra Nova Thanos Erik Killmonger Hela Kang The Conqueror Mysterio Scarlet Witch Wanda Maximoff

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