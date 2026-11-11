MCU Surprise: ‘VisionQuest’ Finale Teases the Return of [SPOILER] in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

The 'VisionQuest' post-credits scene features Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and teases Elizabeth Olsen's MCU return.

This story contains major spoilers for “Forever,” the finale episode of “VisionQuest,” now streaming on Disney+. The WandaVision Saga has come to a close with the final hour of the Disney+ series “VisionQuest.

” But it seems as though the story of the ultrapowerful) grown-up sons, Ruaridh Mollica’s Tommy Maximoff and Joe Locke’s Billy Maximoff . Then, the post-credit scene replays the end of 2022’s feature film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” where Wanda eradicated the Darkhold from all of the multiverse before being crushed from within a mountain.

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The coda confirms fan speculation that Olsen’s Wanda would return as the Avengers face off against Doom in future Marvel projects, which could include “ Olsen first appeared as Wanda in the post-credits scene for 2014’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” which set up her full-fledged debut in 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron. ” Despite her wide-ranging powers of telekinesis and mind manipulation, Wanda’s first forays in the MCU were laden with tragedy, including the death of her brother Pietro , the devastation of her home country of Sokovia in “Age of Ultron,” and then the death of her beloved Vision in 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War.

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”‘ first TV series for Disney+, in which Wanda’s overwhelming grief led her to take over an entire New Jersey town and transform it into a recreation of American sitcoms — complete with a reconstituted Vision and two twin sons, Billy and Tommy. By the end of the series, she had to let go of Vision and her sons, all while her interactions with the witch Agatha Harkness revealed Wanda to be the Scarlet Witch, one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel universe.

Agatha’s witchy, post-“WandaVision” escapades continued in the 2024 Disney+ series “Agatha All Along,” which introduced Joe Locke as Wanda and Vision’s grown-up son Billy Maximoff. Wanda’s story continued in 2022’s feature film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” in which her grief from the loss of her children led her to turn fully evil as the film’s central villain.

She brutally killed anyone standing in opposition to her desire to find her boys within the multiverse, fueled by the corrupting book of magic, the Darkhold. By the end, Wanda understood all the harm she had caused, and she eradicated the Darkhold from all of the multiverse before being crushed from within Wundagore mountain.

“It’s weird that I’m expecting to return, but no one’s told me I’m doing anything! ” she said with a laugh.

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“But in my mind, I’m just making the assumption that they’ll have me again. I don’t know to what capacity, but I hope I’m back. I hope there’s also more fun to be had in something different.

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