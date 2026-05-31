MCU's Ever-Growing Story Creates Retrospective Issues with Earlier Movies

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's ever-growing story has created retrospective issues with its earlier movies. With new narrative ideas being explored and established, older plot points or details seem nonsensical in hindsight. This creates contradictions and plot holes that make certain moments and scenes from earlier movies seem nonsensical.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe ( MCU ) has built its success on its ever-growing, constantly evolving story, but this sometimes causes retrospective issues with its earlier movies .

Since the release of Iron Man in 2008, the MCU has grown into one of the most expansive and financially successful franchises in movie history. The movies and TV shows have adapted countless characters and stories from the pages of Marvel Comics, bringing them to life on the big and small screens alike in triumphant fashion. The MCU's story has continually grown with the franchise, with its characters constantly making discoveries as new narrative ideas are explored and established.

However, one of the problems with this is that it occasionally makes older plot points or details seem nonsensical in hindsight. Elements of the franchise's story established in later movies and shows sometimes retroactively create contradictions, making certain moments and scenes from the franchise's earlier movies seem pretty nonsensical as a result. Considering what was later established as canon within the MCU, these old scenes no longer make any sense at all.

The Avengers were the focal point of the franchise's Infinity Saga, but there are certain points in their story that are pretty confusing. A relatively minor moment in Captain America: The Winter Soldier sees Tony Stark recovering the Tesseract from his father's facility in the 1970s. In doing so, Stark handles the Infinity Stone with no adverse effects at all, despite the fact that other characters who held Infinity Stones were either corrupted or destroyed by their power.

One infamous scene saw Thor travel to the Pool of Sight to gain some clarity on recent events, only to learn that Loki's scepter contains the Mind Stone and that Thanos is secretly pulling the strings. The scene serves simply to move the plot along, but the realization of Thanos' involvement should have spurred the Avengers into action against the Mad Titan. Instead, it simply creates an annoying MCU plot hole.

One of the show's biggest revelations is that Rhodey, a long-standing Avenger, had actually been a Skrull impostor for some time. In hindsight, this makes many scenes involving the character incredibly confusing, as it's hard to understand where the real Rhodey was replaced. Trying to work out which scenes are genuine and which ones featured the Skrull impostor now overshadows practically all of the character's story, effectively ruining his MCU arc so far.

The Avengers was a monumental movie for the MCU in many ways. As well as establishing the titular team in the franchise, it also introduced Thanos in one of the most iconic scenes in the franchise. Thanos makes a reference to courting Death, which teases the franchise's adaptation of the Infinity War story from the comics.

However, with Death now introduced into the MCU after playing no role at all in Thanos' plan, the scene simply doesn't quite make sense the way it did upon first viewing. The rules surrounding touching Infinity Stones in the MCU seem to be frustratingly flexible, but even putting that aside, Red Skull's apparent death in Captain America: The First Avenger is baffling in hindsight.

Handling the Tesseract - which we later learned contained the Space Stone - didn't kill Red Skull as it initially appeared, but rather transported him to Vormir where he was forced into servitude as the guardian of the Soul Stone. Exactly why and how this came about from touching the Tesseract was never established, making the whole death scene seem utterly nonsensical.

Spider-Man's post-credits scene, where Peter Parker discovers a feature of his new web shooters that projects some form of interface, teases the tech incorporated into his new suit, but this particular feature was never shown again, meaning that, in retrospect, the scene doesn't really make much sense at all. WandaVision, meanwhile, has a few elements of her story that don't really make sense anymore.

There were a few occasions on which it was suggested that Wanda's abilities stemmed from her being one of the MCU's mutants, which was an exciting tease for the X-Men's imminent arrival. However, killing the character off before the MCU's Mutant Saga made these scenes seem redundant and confusing. While they may yet be better explained, at present, the suggestions that Wanda was a mutant just seem to have been utterly pointless





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Marvel Cinematic Universe MCU Retrospective Issues Earlier Movies Plot Holes Contradictions Infinity Stones Avengers Thanos Death Red Skull Rhodey Skrull Impostor Wandavision Wanda Mutants X-Men Mutant Saga

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