An authoritative ranking of every MCU show finale post-credits scene, analyzing narrative impact from X-Men '97 to Ironheart and identifying the best teasers.

Marvel Studios has consistently leveraged post-credits scenes as a vital storytelling mechanism within the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the inception of Disney+ in 2019. These brief sequences, which appear after the credits roll on both films and streaming series, serve to tease future seasons, introduce new characters, or set up upcoming cinematic events. While the tradition began with 2008's Iron Man, the execution varies significantly across the small screen, ranging from humorous gags to pivotal narrative turning points.

Controversial Teases and Flat Setups

At the bottom of the ranking, 2021's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier finale presents a problematic conclusion. Sharon Carter receives a presidential pardon, allowing her return to the United States government after years in exile following Captain America: Civil War. However, the post-credits scene reveals her continued role as Madripoor's Power Broker. She is shown speaking with a business associate, confirming plans to exploit her renewed access to government secrets and weapons. This character decision remains controversial among fans, and the lack of follow-up over five years later diminishes the scene's impact.

Also read Mister Sinister and MCU Mutant Clones: Cable, Joseph, and Fantomex

Similarly, the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale features Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, breaking Emil Blonsky out of custody to welcome the Abomination to Kamar-Taj. This scene reinforces the friendship established in 2021's Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. Despite the character connection, the scene is considered mid-tier as it has not progressed the broader MCU narrative in the four years since. The humor relies entirely on rehashing jokes from previous installments rather than introducing fresh content.

Predictable Reveals and Mid-Tier Moments

The post-credits sequence for the first season of Marvel's What If...? offers a modest tease. After Captain Carter assists Uatu the Watcher's Guardians of the Multiverse, she returns to her reality. The scene shows her and Natasha Romanoff's Black Widow discovering the Hydra Stomper, revealing that its pilot, Steve Rogers, is still alive. While this clearly sets up Peggy Carter's future in the second season, the revelation was widely viewed as predictable given the show's premise.

Advertisement

2025's Ironheart finale introduces Parker Robbins, who loses his magical hood to Riri Williams. Mephisto then shifts his attention to Ironheart, leading to a post-credits scene where Parker visits magic user Zelma Stanton. He requests Supreme-level assistance, explicitly setting up a potential Strange Academy project. However, this setup holds limited weight because development on the Strange Academy series or film has been paused, and no official greenlight has been received.

Humorous Payoffs and Heartwarming Gags

2021's Hawkeye finale takes a unique approach by skipping traditional narrative teases entirely. Instead, it presents the complete performance of Save the City, a fictional in-universe Broadway musical about Steve Rogers. This serves as a funny payoff to the song's brief debut in the show's premiere episode. While entirely lighthearted, it lacks the narrative significance required to rank among the MCU's most impactful post-credits moments.

The 2022 Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special concludes with a heartwarming gag. Rocket and Cosmo decorate Groot to stand in as a Christmas tree. The humor comes from Groot eventually having to put his arms down, much to the exasperation of his friends. This moment is widely regarded as one of the funniest and most fitting endings to a holiday special, prioritizing character charm over plot advancement.

High-Impact Narrative Reveals

The finale of X-Men '97 Season 2 delivers a significant plot twist that ranks highly among MCU television moments. The episode confirms that high-ranking government official Valerie Cooper has been replaced by Mystique. This reveal supports long-held theories regarding Raven Darkholme's activities since the first season. The explicit confirmation of this espionage subplot demonstrates how a well-executed post-credits scene can instantly elevate audience excitement for future storylines.

Advertisement

Evaluating Narrative Value and Fan Engagement

The effectiveness of a post-credits scene depends on whether it feels earned by the preceding narrative. The best moments, like the X-Men '97 reveal, provide substantial context that rewards viewers for staying until the end. In contrast, scenes that rely on unfulfilled promises or recycled jokes often feel flat in retrospect. Marvel Studios must balance humor with plot progression to maintain audience engagement across the Multiverse Saga.

Fan reception varies based on the longevity of the tease. Scenes that lead to confirmed projects, such as Shang-Chi tie-ins, retain value longer than those with uncertain futures. The industry continues to monitor how these brief clips influence viewer retention and subscription metrics for streaming platforms. Ultimately, the quality of these sequences reflects the broader strategic planning of the studio's content pipeline.