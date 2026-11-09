MCSO MASH Minute: Meet Yaddle, a loving dog who has waited more than a year for her forever home

Yaddle came to the MCSO MASH Unit through a hoarding case about a year and a half ago. The loving 4- to 5-year-old mixed breed is still hoping to find a family who will give her a second chance.

PHOENIX — Yaddle, a loving 4- to 5-year-old mixed breed, has waited more than a year for her next chance at life after being rescued from an untenable situation.

Yaddle came into the care of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office MASH Unit through a hoarding case about a year and a half ago, after her owner could no longer safely care for her. Now, she's ready to find a loving forever home.

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"She's a mixed breed, about 4 or 5 years old, and she came to the MASH Unit through a hoarding situation," Stacie Sheridan said. Sheridan, the wife of Sheriff Jerry Sheridan, has quickly come to love Yaddle's playful personality. Yaddle is a super loving girl who gets along with everyone, including other dogs.

"Great on walks, she loves people. She loves other dogs. She just needs someone to give her a second chance," Sheridan said. Despite the time she has spent waiting, Yaddle is still hoping to find a family that can show her love.

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"She's been here for about a year and a half, and she's just looking for her forever home," Sheridan said. Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube Yaddle is also spayed and up to date on all her vaccinations, so she's ready to start her next chapter.

"She's super healthy. She's up to date on all of her vaccinations," Sheridan said. To schedule a meet and greet with Yaddle or any other animal at the MASH Unit, call 602-876-1212. Adoption is free.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Animal Crimes Unit rescues animals from situations of abuse and neglect. Those animals are kept by the Sheriff's Office's MASH Unit as evidence until court proceedings finish. Each week, ABC15 partners with MCSO to showcase one of their animals currently available for adoption and looking for a home. More than 100 animals are currently available for adoption at the MASH Unit.

All available animals are vaccinated and spayed or neutered. Search all available MCSO MASH Unit animals on Petfinder. Latest from ABC15: