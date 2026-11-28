McMullen: Did Eagles’ Joe Milton Prove NFL QB Evaluation Is Broken?
PHILADELPHIA - To channel the sentiment of late, great Denny Green, the goal here is not to crown anyone but Joe Milton’s historic performance on Thanksgiving D
Nov 26, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton runs in for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at AT&T Stadium.
| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect PHILADELPHIA - To channel the sentiment of late, great Denny Green, the goal here is not to crown anyone, but Joe Milton’s historic performance on Thanksgiving Day in the Eagles’ thrilling 39-38 comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys got me thinking about the NFL’s quarterback evaluation and whether it might be broken. —21-of-31 for 331 yards, three touchdowns, and a rushing score in a 21-point comeback that was the largest in Thanksgiving Day history—Bo Nix, the 12th overall pick in the 2025 draft, followed it up with a literal “Black Friday,” leading an offense that ranked as the worst by any team in a game this season.
No. 336 out of 336, based on EPA per drive in Denver’s 27-5 dud at Pittsburgh. Nov 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium.
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