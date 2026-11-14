Connor McMichael beat Karel Vejmelka with a snap shot to the top left corner in the eighth round of a shootout to give the St. Louis Blues a 1-0 victory over the Utah Mammoth on Thursday night.

St. Louis Blues left wing Ross Johnston, right, knocks the helmet off of Utah Mammoth center Liam O'Brien, left, during a fight in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, in Salt Lake City.

Connor McMichael beat Karel Vejmelka with a snap shot to the top left corner in the eighth round of a shootout to give the St. Louis Blues a 1-0 victory over the Utah Mammoth on Thursday night. Joel Hofer made 29 saves for the Blues through overtime, and Vejmelka stopped 22 shots, with both getting their second shutout of the season and 10th overall.

Also read McMichael scores in 8th round of shootout as Blues outlast Mammoth 1-0

After Vincent Trocheck scored for Utah and Jake Neighbours countered for St. Louis in the first round of the tiebreaker, the next five shooters for each team failed. In the seventh round, Michael Carcone finally connected for Utah and Jimmy Snuggerud kept it alive for St. Louis. Talkin' Hockey: Cooley's bag of tricks In overtime, St. Louis' Philip Broberg fired a shot off that crossbar at 2:42 that was initially called a goal before being waved off after a review.

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Snuggerud hit the right post early in the extra session. Utah, BYU football games face travel disruptions from nationwide FAA ground stopNationwide ground stop ends after FAA lifts order barring flights from taking offFAA lifts nationwide ground stop, with DHS blaming 'outdated' air traffic control system The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday night several hours after the agency directed airports to hold departing traffic due to "extraordinary circumstances.

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