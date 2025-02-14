McMahon Leads Ohio State Past Minnesota in Overtime Thriller

Cotie McMahon's 25-point performance and Elsa Lemmila's game-saving block powered No. 9 Ohio State to an 87-84 overtime victory against Minnesota. The Buckeyes overcame a late surge by the Gophers, who were led by Sophie Hart's 21 points.

Cotie McMahon scored 25 points and Elsa Lemmila delivered a crucial last-second block as No. 9 Ohio State edged out Minnesota 87-84 in overtime on Thursday night. Ava Watson contributed 16 points, while Jaloni Cambridge and Taylor Thierry each added 10 for Ohio State (21-3, 10-3 Big Ten), who despite holding a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, had to battle back to secure the victory. Sophie Hart led Minnesota (19-7, 7-7) with 21 points, significantly exceeding her season average of 8.

5 points. Alexsia Rose added 17, and Minnesota received double-digit scoring from five players.The Buckeyes displayed impressive defensive prowess with 13 steals, nine more than the Gophers, converting Minnesota's turnovers into 30 points. Minnesota, on the other hand, dominated the boards, outrebounding Ohio State 35-27, and capitalized on this advantage with a plus-10 margin in second-chance points, keeping them in the game. In the crucial overtime period, Ohio State shot a remarkable 75% from the field, connecting on 6 of 8 shots. This offensive firepower proved essential as Minnesota also shot a respectable 50% from the floor





