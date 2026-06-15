McMahan Brings Big Body To Run The Ball For UW

With each year of Jedd Fisch in Montlake, the competition level becomes noticeably tougher at most positions, the windows of opportunity far narrower, for Unive

Julian McMahan runs hard through the hole in the Spring Game. | Dave Sizer photo With each year of Jedd Fisch in Montlake, the competition level becomes noticeably tougher at most positions, the windows of opportunity far narrower, for University of Washington football players to move up.

He scored the only touchdown for either side that came off an extended offensive drive that night. Capping a 15-play, 75-yard march to open the second half, the 6-foot-1, 234-pound McMahan took a handoff from Kini McMillan and bulled his way into the end zone from a yard out. Through the course of the evening, the Huskies scored off a fumbled punt, an interception return, a 43-yard pass -- and McMahan's dive over the goal line.

The muscular redshirt freshman from San Ramon, California, drew just three Spring Game carries, running for no gain, 5 yards and that touchdown-producing yard, all in the same series, and he was done with his rushing duties for the evening. Julian McMahan looks for a Spring Game opening.

| Dave Sizer photo This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp. With McMahan, people are going to find out even more of what he's made of in terms of being a competitor.

Initially to open spring football, Fisch's staff played two returning speedsters, two freshmen and even a walk-on ahead of him. For Fall Camp, the Huskies additionally will audition a pair of senior transfers returning from offseason surgeries. A year ago, he emerged from spring ball as the No. 4 running back and then didn't appear in any 2025 games. Julian McMahan celebrates his Spring Game touchdown with guard Champ Taulealea .

| Dave Sizer photo Making matters even more convoluted for McMahan is the fact the Huskies went out and brought in another him -- a big back on the order of the 6-foot-2, 241-pound Ansu Sanoe, someone an inch taller and seven pounds heavier. Throughout 15 spring practices, he really had to work to get noticed, unofficially running just 15 times for 51 yards and 2 touchdowns.

That averaged out to a carry per day. if nothing else, McMahan and Sanoe, those book-end big backs, sat together and seemed to bond as they waited for practice to begin, probably discussing that crowded depth chart. For real-time rushing numbers, you have to go back to McMahan's senior year at Monte Vista High School to find some substance. In 2024, he ran for 1,430 yards, including 307 in a game, and 20 touchdowns. Likely not any time soon.

He has work to do. McMahan still has to climb up the depth chart and put himself in position for playing time, let alone a starting assignment. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsDan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer.

His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.





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