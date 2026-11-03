McLaughlin & Associates CEO Claims Pollsters Suppress Republican Vote

John McLaughlin argues that election pollsters deliberately undercount Trump supporters to discourage turnout, citing specific discrepancies in recent Senate race surveys.

John McLaughlin, the Chief Executive Officer and Partner at McLaughlin & Associates, issued a sharp critique of establishment polling firms during an Election Day appearance on the New York Times. He asserted that these organizations actively attempt to discourage Republicans from voting by producing inaccurate survey data that suggests their candidates are losing in key battleground states. McLaughlin characterized this methodology as a deliberate strategy to suppress voter turnout rather than a genuine reflection of public sentiment.

Polling Methodology Discrepancies

The executive pointed to specific internal data from recent polls that he believes demonstrate a systematic bias against conservative voters. He argued that pollsters do not simply fail to reach Republicans but intentionally exclude them from their likely voter models. This approach, according to McLaughlin, creates a distorted picture of the electoral landscape that misleads both the media and the public about the true strength of the Republican base.

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State By State Data Analysis

McLaughlin provided a detailed breakdown of several states where he claimed polling recall rates for Donald Trump were significantly lower than actual historical vote totals. In Alaska, where Trump secured 55 percent of the vote in the previous election, current likely voter models show only 42 percent recalling support for him. Similarly, Iowa recorded a 56 percent share for Trump two years ago, yet polls reflect just 48 percent recall, while Kansas showed a drop from 57 percent to 48 percent.

The analysis extended to other critical regions with comparable discrepancies. Maine saw a decrease from 46 percent actual support to 41 percent in polls, and Michigan dropped from 50 percent to 40 percent. Ohio experienced a fall from 55 percent to 47 percent recall, and Texas showed a decline from 56 percent to 46 percent. These figures highlight what McLaughlin described as a consistent pattern of undercounting Republican voters across multiple jurisdictions.

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Inclusion Of Non Voters

A significant component of McLaughlin's argument involves the inclusion of individuals who did not participate in the previous presidential election. He noted that in Texas, 12 percent of respondents in certain polls indicated they had not voted previously but expressed strong support for Democratic candidates. This demographic shift within the sample groups further dilutes the reported percentage of Trump supporters, creating a statistical environment that favors opposing political forces despite the existing size of the Republican electorate.

Electorate Size And Turnout

Emphasizing that midterm elections are fundamentally driven by voter turnout, McLaughlin reminded viewers of the massive scale of the Republican coalition. He cited that 155 million Americans participated in the previous election cycle, with 77 million casting ballots for Donald Trump. He maintained that this substantial group has not disappeared and remains available to vote, regardless of any dissatisfaction with specific legislative outcomes or policy implementations.

The CEO concluded that while some Republicans may be frustrated with their party over issues such as the Save America Act, tax cuts, or border security, the core voting bloc is intact. He accused the media and polling establishments of failing to capture this reality, resulting in surveys that do not accurately represent the potential power of the Republican vote when it actually reaches the ballot box.