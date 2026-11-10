McKinney National Airport opens brand-new passenger terminal

McKinney National Airport (DTX) opens its new four-gate passenger terminal tomorrow, becoming North Texas's third commercial airport.

McKinney National Airport opens its new four-gate passenger terminal tomorrow, becoming North Texas's third commercial airport. Avelo Airlines begins flights with a 9:00 a.m. departure to Fort Myers, adding four more Florida and Nevada destinations this week.

The terminal features $15/day ticketless parking right outside, rental car and rideshare access, and free Wi-Fi, with full-service dining coming soon. McKinney National Airport opens its brand-new passenger terminal tomorrow, launching its first commercial airline flights. Tomorrow is a big day for air travel in North Texas as McKinney National officially opens its passenger terminal. The new terminal currently features four gates, with built-in capacity to expand to six as demand grows.

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Avelo Airlines is offering flights to Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale this week. Next month, the airline expands its non-stop service to include Atlanta, Denver, Nashville, New Orleans, West Palm Beach, and Sarasota. A 980-space parking lot sits directly outside the terminal, requiring no shuttle ride. At $15 a day , the lot features EV chargers and a fully ticketless system.

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Drivers can expect to pull in, scan a QR code on the Tap ‘n Fly signage, register their license plate, and pay automatically via Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a stored card. The boarding area includes free Wi-Fi, charging ports built into the seats, a nursing parents' room, and a pet relief area. While a full-service bar and restaurant are in the works, passengers currently have access to interim snack kiosks and vending machines.