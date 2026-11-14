McKibben: Ways to honor Native American history and culture

The Rev. Candace McKibben explores how honoring Native American history and traditions can foster a more just society.

Recently, I received an invitation from the Greater Miami Jewish Federation to join a livestream of the community commemoration of “,” the violent anti-Jewish riots that took place on Nov. 9 and 10, 1938, throughout Nazi occupied Germany.

This sobering email came just after one I received sharing a New York Times article about the Civil Rights Lawyer, Bryan Stevenson, who graced Tallahassee as the keynote speaker at the recent “An Evening of Mercy Gala” to support Joseph House. The Times article described the “Legacy Sites” in Montgomery, Alabama, that the Equal Justice Initiative, founded by Stevenson, designed to focus on racial injustice.

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” month, and the concerns of many for our indigenous people and their ongoing unjust ill treatment, then the importance of understanding our unvarnished human history as a way forward toward a more humane and just existence seems undeniable. I think of local hero, Barbara Goldstein, founder and CEO of Holocaust Education Resource Council, who has devoted her life to teaching others about the Holocaust with the hope that awareness of it will prevent it ever happening again.

I think of Bryan Stevenson, who has devoted his life to standing with those who need fair and just representation, believing against all odds justice can happen for all. And I think of several Native Americans who helped establish what is now a month each year to honor Native Americans in our nation. Dr. Arthur C. Parker, a Seneca Indian, persuaded the Boy Scouts of America to set aside a day for the “First Americans.

” For three years, 1912-1915, the Boy Scouts adopted such a day. In the last year of this push, Rev. Red Fox James, of the Blackfeet Nation rode on horseback across our nation, going state to state, securing approval for a day to honor the American Indian. On Dec. 14, 1915, he presented the endorsements of 24 state governments to the White House.

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And while there is no record of such a national day being proclaimed at the time, it is believed to have helped in the push of state governments recognizing the day, beginning with New York in 1916. In 1976, President Ford proclaimed October 10–16 “Native American Awareness Week” for the U.S. bicentennial. In 1986, Congress passed a joint resolution requesting the designation of November 23–30 as “American Indian Week,” which President Reagan officially proclaimed. And in 1990, President George H.W.

Bush signed a joint congressional resolution designating the month of November as National American Indian Heritage Month. According to the Smithsonian magazine, about 7.4 million self-identified Native Americans live in the United States, and many continue the rich and meaningful traditions of their heritage. Currently 574 tribal governments are recognized by the United States as having rights of sovereign self-government.

The latest Census Bureau figures show 13% to 26% of Native Americans are living on or near federal American Indian reservations, trust lands, or Alaska Native Village statistical areas, with the remaining living in metropolitan and urban areas. However, research by the suggests: “The more accurate statistic is– a majority 54% of American Indian and Alaska Native people live in rural and small-town areas, with 68% living on or near their tribal homelands.

”An amazing resource for learning about Native Americans is the Smithsonian Institute National Museum of the American Indian website:. There is much to experience online even if you cannot visit either of the two museums, one in Washington, DC, and the other in New York City. Between Nov. 13 and 27 this year, their annual celebration of Indigenous film, spanning documentaries, features, animations, and short-format films by Indigenous filmmakers will be streamed on demand.

You will also find art, photography, and during this month when we honor veterans, a beautiful collection of testimonies from Native Americans in the US Armed forces, and why they served.created in collaboration with Native communities to develop ten essential understandings about the American Indian. Designed for educators, it can be downloaded as a pdf and used for self-education or perhaps to share with family during the Thanksgiving weekend.

It seems like a potential way to learn more about and to honor Native Americans to hear what they consider essential about understanding them.open.spotify.com/playlist/7rWRT2Pe9fL5dVZ4UTGIgbI have been thinking about the ways in which our lives are better for the Native American influence that is deeply embedded in who we are as a nation. Long before their contact with Europeans, indigenous peoples populated the Americas and were successful stewards and managers of the land.

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I am so grateful for the co-stewardship agreements with agencies like the National Park Service or the United States Department of Agriculture to learn from those with a proven record. Do you know the “three sisters,” which include corn, climbing beans and squash? When they are planted together, they support each other.

According to Oglala Lakota Sioux chef Sean Sherman, who centers his work around the three sisters, “The corn provides the stalk for the beans to climb and the beans fix nitrogen in the soil while the squash leaves shade the ground to retain the moisture. ” Calling these plants “sisters” reminds us that they are part of our web of relationships linked by responsibility, care, and even love.

Chef Sherman has dedicated his career to supporting and promoting Indigenous food systems and Native food sovereignty and wrote a remarkable cookbook,in 2025. He says “one of my goals with this book is to help you look at where you live through an Indigenous lens and see the bounty that exists around you. ” That seems to me like a great way to celebrate Native American Heritage month.

One last email that touched me this week was from “Hearts and Hands Disaster Recovery. ” The request for help was in response to a second historic flood in the four corners region of our country, particularly those in tribal communities. My congregation was unanimous in sending a generous donation.

Our indigenous people are remarkable in their resilience, strength, wisdom and ingenuity, but still suffer from the injustices they have long endured.www.firstnations.com , where Native-led projects are advancing Native food security, sovereignty, networks, systems, and economies. Donations are being doubled between now and the end of the year 2026. It is my prayer we all will find some way to honor and support National Native American Heritage month. The Rev.

Candace McKibben is an ordained minister and pastor of Tallahassee Fellowship. Email McKibben at