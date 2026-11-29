The Hunger Games actress appeared on the Sherpa float in a fuzzy white mini-dress and matching cape.

appeared on Serta’s “The Counting Sheep’s Dream Generator” float to perform her song “It’s So Fine. ” The actress was dressed perfectly for the encroaching Christmas season, appearing in a cozy, all white wintery ensemble.

Grace fit right in with the sheep theme given the fuzzy nature of her outfit, looking cute and cozy as she smiled and waved at fans. She wore a pearly white mini-dress with Santa-inspired faux-fur trim at the hemline and cuffs. To keep warm while staying stylish during New York City’s recent bout of bad weather, she draped a matching white capelet with a plush hood over her outfit.

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Queen Latifah Rides NBC Peacock Float in Slouchy 424 Menswear Dragon Rider Boots at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026What to Know About Macy's Viral Black Friday Diamonds Sale, With Bracelets, Rings & Earrings Up to 80% Off Mckenna Grace and Ben Wang during the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2026 in New York City. She also accessorized with opera-length white gloves and knee-high boots, both of which had the same type of faux-fur trim as her dress.