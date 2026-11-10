Mckenna Grace Wears Catching Fire Homage Gown at Hunger Games Fan Event

Mckenna Grace wore a black Elisabetta Franchi gown at a Los Angeles fan event, echoing a Catching Fire look before the November 20 release.

Mckenna Grace, the actress starring in ' The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,' wore a custom black gown by Elisabetta Franchi to a fan event in Los Angeles on Monday night. The appearance returned the film's promotional tour to the original Hunger Games series, because the gown paid homage to a dress from an earlier installment in the franchise.

The event marked one stop in a press tour that has leaned heavily on costume references to the franchise. Grace's styling choices have repeatedly connected the new prequel to the films that came before it, and the Los Angeles look continued that pattern.

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Black Elisabetta Franchi Gown Design Details

The Elisabetta Franchi gown was constructed from a scintillating black fabric with a form-fitting bodice and a flowing skirt. The design included a thigh-high slit that ran through the length of the silhouette.

The plunging neckline featured sharp edges, and the straps were embellished with red and black feathers and tassels of beads. Those details added texture to an otherwise dark palette, drawing attention to the upper body of the dress.

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Beadwork was arranged across the black fabric to follow the frame of the gown. The placement added dimension to the shape and a touch of sparkle to the dark look. Lace trim was applied at the hem and along the open seam of the thigh-high slit.

Catching Fire Callback and Costume Origins

The dress directly referenced a gown Jennifer Lawrence wore as Katniss Everdeen in 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,' the 2013 film that was part of the original adaptations of Suzanne Collins's young adult book series. The source material for the callback is the scene in which Lawrence's character appeared in that gown.

Costume designer Trish Summerville created the Catching Fire dress, along with other garments for that film's ensemble. Grace's gown reinterpreted that earlier design for the new press tour, linking the prequel's wardrobe to the franchise's established visual language.

Before returning to the United States for the latter half of the promotional tour, Grace and her costars travelled to Berlin for the film's premiere on Nov. 2. For that event, Grace wore a flaming Cong Tri gown that paid homage to a dress Lawrence's character wore during the chariot scene in 'Catching Fire.'

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Under the guidance of stylist Molly Dickson, Grace's press tour wardrobe also included designs by Betsey Johnson, archival Gucci, and Monique Lhuillier. Across these looks, the tour has presented symbolic set pieces and original star references to the franchise.

Prequel Story, Cast Roles and Release Date

'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' is the latest prequel in the film series, following 'The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.' The story is set 24 years before Katniss Everdeen enters the arena.

The film follows a young Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada, as he competes in the 50th Hunger Games. Mckenna Grace plays fellow District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner, placing her character alongside Haymitch within the same district.

'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' hits theaters on November 20. The release date closes a promotional cycle that has moved from Berlin to the United States and included fan events such as the Los Angeles appearance on Monday night.