Mckenna Grace unveils behind the scenes of Netflix Scooby Doom Origins live action series

Mckenna Grace shares exclusive set footage from Netflix Scooby Doom Origins, a new live action series starring a youthful Scooby gang. Matthew Lillard backs the project, urging the platform to keep the franchise's friendship core while introducing a fresh mystery centered on a lost Great Dane at a summer camp.

Mckenna Grace has taken to social media to reveal a trove of behind the scenes moments from Netflix upcoming live action adaptation Scooby Doom Origins .

The series, which promises to reimagine the classic Hanna Barbera mystery gang for a new generation, features Grace stepping into the shoes of Daphne Blake alongside a youthful cast portraying the rest of the iconic team. The young Shaggy, played by a fresh face, shares the screen with a clever Velma and a quirky newcomer named Freddy.

The storyline transports the gang back to the summer camp where Shaggy and Daphne first met and were drawn into a dark mystery involving a lost Great Dane that may have witnessed a supernatural homicide. As the teenagers explore the eerie woods, the narrative weaves together elements of friendship, teamwork and the classic whodunit format that has defined the franchise for decades.

Matthew Lillard, who embodied Shaggy in the early 2000s live action films, publicly voiced his support for the new project and urged the streaming platform to retain the core tenets that have made Scooby Doom a cultural touchstone. In an interview Lillard emphasized that the series should celebrate the friendship at the heart of the gang and serve as an introduction to ghost stories for younger audiences.

He lamented the absence of new animated Scooby Doom content in recent years and highlighted how the blend of humor and mystery offers valuable lessons about cooperation and confronting fear. Lillard also described himself as a purist when it comes to the brand, hoping that the production team will honor the original spirit while delivering a fresh take on the beloved characters. The show promises to blend nostalgic references with modern storytelling techniques.

Viewers can expect a mix of practical effects and subtle supernatural hints as the gang uncovers clues left by the enigmatic Great Dane. The creative team has indicated that each episode will focus on a different facet of the mysteries that originally brought the group together, allowing the youthful cast to grow and develop their dynamic relationships.

By grounding the supernatural elements in the everyday challenges of teenage life, Scooby Doom Origins aims to resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers alike. The series is slated to debut on Netflix later this year, marking the first live action Scooby Doom series since the early 2000s film adaptations and signaling a renewed commitment to the franchise's legacy of friendship, curiosity and collaborative problem solving





bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Scooby Doom Origins Mckenn Grace Netflix Series Matthew Lillard Live Action Adaptation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Netflix's May 2026 Release Calendar: A Summer of New Movies and TV ShowsNetflix is celebrating summer a little earlier than usual this year with a parade of new movies and TV shows set to debut in May. The streamer has lined up a slew of high-profile new and returning TV shows, including The Four Seasons season 2 starring Tina Fey and Colman Domingo, a new Lord of the Flies-inspired series on a group of young people in the South Bronx, and a bold and stylish series that was unfairly axed by Netflix after only one season. Other notable additions include a show starring Nicole Kidman, a dark comedy series, and a sitcom with multiple comedic voices.

Read more »

New Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Paramount+, and HBO Max Releases, Series Updates, and Movie TrailersIncludes reviews and trailers for Murder Mindfully, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Season 2, Jae-seok's B&B Rules, The Kid Who Stops Time, Chinese star Dylan Wang's new sci-fi movie, an upcoming slasher film starring porn stars, and Hugh Jackman's movie leaving HBO Max soon.

Read more »

The Power of Cast Chemistry in Grace and Frankie's SuccessGrace and Frankie is a Netflix original series that has been particularly praised for its ensemble cast and the chemistry between its lead actors. The show's success is attributed to the ability of its characters to form believable relationships, despite the various comedic and dramatic challenges they face. Explore the cast's chemistry and the role it plays in the show's success.

Read more »

Love Island 2026: The Islanders Set to Grace Our ScreensThe hit dating show returns on Monday June 1 with a fresh batch of hopeful singles looking to find their type on paper. Maya Jama, who just finished filming The Celebrity Traitors, will return to host series 13, and she has promised viewers there will be even more twists this year.

Read more »