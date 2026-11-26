Discover McKenna Grace's leading roles in Scooby-Doo: Origins, The Hunger Games prequel, and new thrillers like Straight Lies. Details on casts and release dates.

McKenna Grace has firmly established herself as a dominant force in Hollywood, transitioning seamlessly from acclaimed child actor to a versatile leading lady. Her extensive filmography includes standout performances in Gifted, The Handmaid's Tale, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Now, she continues to expand her influence by headlining major franchises and original projects. These upcoming roles highlight her ability to carry high-stakes narratives across supernatural, historical, and thriller genres.

McKenna Grace Joins Scooby-Doo: Origins Cast

McKenna Grace will star as Daphne Blake in the upcoming Netflix live-action series Scooby-Doo: Origins. This eight-episode series explores the origin story of Mystery Inc., set during the gang's final summer at Camp Ruby-Spears. Grace will appear alongside Tanner Hagen as Shaggy, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma, and Maxwell Jenkins as Fred. The plot follows childhood friends who discover a lost Great Dane puppy that witnessed a supernatural murder. They must team up to investigate the case and uncover life-changing secrets.

Also read Maysilee Donner Death Scene Changed From R-Rated Horror To PG-13 In Sunrise On The Reaping

The series features an impressive supporting cast including Paul Walter Hauser, André 3000, Cathy Moriarty, Sara Gilbert, Peter Macon, and Bruce McGill. Veteran voice actor Frank Welker also returns for the project. Scooby-Doo: Origins is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in 2027, though an exact release date remains unconfirmed. This role marks another significant step in Grace's career as she takes on iconic characters.

Leading The Hunger Games Prequel Sunrise on the Reaping

McKenna Grace has been cast as Maysilee Donner in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. This upcoming film serves as a prequel to the massive blockbuster franchise, allowing Grace to explore a pivotal character from the original series. The casting confirms her status as a bankable star capable of holding her own in large-scale productions. Her versatility allows her to navigate complex historical and sci-fi narratives with ease.

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The Hunger Games franchise has generated immense global interest, making this role particularly notable for Grace. Playing Maysilee Donner offers a chance to delve into the emotional depth of the original story. Fans anticipate how Grace will interpret this beloved character within the context of the rebellion. This project joins a slate of diverse roles that demonstrate her range beyond typecast boundaries.

Historical Drama and Psychological Thriller Projects

Grace will also star in The Official Mistress, a historical romantic comedy written and directed by Matt Brown. Set in 1788 France, Grace plays Comtesse Madeleine de Vascone, who becomes entangled in King Louis XVI's romantic pursuits. The king, portrayed by Paul Walter Hauser, wants Madeline to become his official mistress to dispel rumors of impotence. Her first love, René Rennault played by Louis Partridge, follows her to Versailles, complicating the situation.

Additionally, Grace co-stars with Kiernan Shipka in the thriller The Nowhere Game. Directed by David Charbonier and Justin Douglas Powell, the film follows two young women kidnapped during a road trip. They must survive in the wilderness using clues left by previous victims. This project marks Grace and Shipka's first onscreen collaboration since Grace played a younger version of Shipka in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. No release date has been announced for this tense thriller.

Executive Producing Straight Lies Based on True Events

McKenna Grace is set to star in and executive produce the psychological thriller Straight Lies. Inspired by true events, the film follows a teenage girl falsely accused of drug use and sent to a government-backed rehab facility. The facility's true nature quickly reveals itself as a terrifying fight for survival. Grace's character must escape alone while her CIA agent father remains unaware of her plight.

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Reports indicate that Straight Lies completed filming in 2026, marking Grace's growing involvement behind the camera as an executive producer. This role allows her to tackle gritty, realistic themes that differ from her fantasy and historical roles. The project underscores her commitment to diverse storytelling across multiple genres. As these productions move toward release, Grace continues to prove her enduring appeal in modern cinema.